Keys To Marketplace Success: Investor Access And Results

Introduction

Recent new securities exchanges have largely failed in capturing significant market share. There are two primary reasons.

Investor direct access to new exchanges is not provided by retail brokers. The benefit of using new exchanges is not obvious to investors.

To succeed, any new marketplace must reach past complacent brokers directly to individual retail investors. A successful new marketplace should offer a service and a product that investors understand, want, and can access with a few well-chosen words.

This imperative leads to three conclusions.

Investors are typically busy with other matters, so selecting a new marketplace must be possible with a short simple instruction to her broker. One way to reach these busy investors is to offer investor-friendly unique securities. When the investor names the investment, she will automatically specify the marketplace. Transactions in the new marketplace should be safer and return a greater share of the value of trade equity to the investor than NMS securities and futures trades.

To make a dent in existing trading volume, a new marketplace needs to send investors a simple, clear message that shows investments from the new marketplace provide greater investor safety and routinely produce greater investor value.

This article explains how the NMS has failed to provide retail traders with exchange access. It describes a new simpler marketplace that would add proven value to investor portfolios while assuring that the new system's resource costs are borne only by users of this simpler system. Unlike other SEC-endorsed new exchanges, this simpler marketplace won't add to the costs of other NMS users. And it will directly compete with the other major exchanges.

Do Any Exchanges Reduce Transaction Costs or Help Improve the Value of Investor Portfolios Now?

New exchange clones. Why have recent exchange entrants failed? New marketplaces fall neatly into two groups. They have either been acquired by the three dominant exchange management companies (ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and CBOE - hereafter the Big Three); or they have remained separate exchanges that are not publicly held (MEMX, IEX, and LTSE).

1. Ten former regional and specialty exchanges were acquired by the Big Three.

2. Three standalone exchanges cater to a sub-sector of the market issuer or investor base.

These new exchanges are not intended to fill the usual role of an entrepreneur entering a mature industry - building a better mousetrap to capture the business of incumbent exchanges.

Nor has this expanded collection of exchanges made much of a dent in the profits or prestige of the Big Three. Indeed, all the new publicly traded exchanges were gobbled up by the Big Three.

Preexisting exchanges. The fate of the Big Three is fascinating. Investors, for the most part, no longer use any of the Big Three exchanges. Retail investor orders are executed mostly by OTC wholesale broker-dealers.

Why do retail investors and their brokers no longer send orders to exchanges? The NMS has become too complex to be used by retail brokers directly. Retail brokers pay wholesalers to fill their orders. These wholesalers provide inferior prices to retail investors and profit from the arbitrage, sharing these profits with retail brokers.

The SEC-designated exchanges are instead used almost exclusively by colocated computers executing high-frequency trading algorithms. The NMS contributes to capital formation only indirectly when wholesalers and institutional broker-dealers find the other side of the arbitrage of their retail orders in the NMS.

This pattern could not have been expected by the SEC when the agency endorsed the NMS. In essence, the Big Three have become a single self-contained resource taker with no direct value to investors. The agency created this morass of multiple exchanges out of a desire to create interexchange competition. But this competition never materialized.

Notably, none of these exchanges offers a reduction in the resource cost of investment in promoting their services. Nor do they argue that their services enhance investor returns. In short, the new exchanges neither reduce transaction costs nor enhance the value of investor portfolios. Why do they exist?

The 13 Big Three-owned exchanges further their anti-competitive objectives - capturing colocation fees from high-frequency traders and other broker-dealers and capturing subsidies from the SEC that were intended to improve the Securities Information Processor's (SIP) national best bid and offer (NBBO).

In other words, the captive exchanges take advantage of shortcomings in the SEC design of the NMS to add to the profits of the Big Three by cloning each parent exchange, capturing multiple streams of income by offering a single service that must be paid for 13 times.

For wholesalers/high-frequency traders, the Big Three provide a series of separate exchange locations in space and time, creating arbitrage profits for high-frequency trades. This system has been a great success from the point of view of wholesalers/high-frequency traders and the Big Three. But it is ignored by retail investors. It is of no use to investors because it is too complex. Using the NMS is a full-time occupation.

The clone exchanges maximize their value not by improving the services of competitors but by offering identical services in several separate locations.

If the SEC wanted to eliminate waste in the NMS there would be nothing to it. The SEC could put an immediate end to the ten clones of the Big Three by requiring the Big Three to colocate their exchange affiliates.

That would leave only three places for broker-dealers to colocate their computers and little opportunity for arbitrage between affiliated exchanges. The reason for the clone exchanges' existence would vanish and so would the clone exchanges themselves. Moreover, placing investor orders directly with one of the exchanges would be a viable option for investors again.

Other New Exchanges Target a Subsector of the Investor Base. Second, three other new exchanges cater to a sector of the issuer or investor base.

These exchanges are not clones of the Big Three. None of them are publicly held since experience has shown that whatever the initial intentions of a new stock exchange, the value of an SEC-approved exchange has always been maximized when the new exchange is acquired and converted into a clone by one of the Big Three.

The irony is that the SEC no longer approves new publicly held exchanges for fear of more exchanges being added to the list of Big Three clones. To gain approval, a new exchange must avoid its most profitable use. The new stand-alone exchanges - the Members Exchange (MEMX), the Investors Exchange (IEX), and the Long-Term Stock Exchange (LTSE) - are less profitable than they might be because they offer a product that appeals to a subsector of the investment space, different from the 13 Big Three-owned exchanges.

In other words, if the SEC permitted these maverick exchanges to go public, they would be summarily swallowed by the Big Three to add to the list of clones.

The Final Failure of the NMS. The Illusion of Free Retail Transactions

PFOF. The NMS has been a dismal failure in achieving the SEC's mission - to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation. In a turn that the SEC cannot have anticipated, retail investors no longer use the NMS. Each retail broker instead routes retail orders directly to a single predetermined wholesale broker-dealer (wholesaler).

The wholesaler, in turn, commits to filling these orders at better prices than the NBBO. In exchange for the flow of customer orders, the wholesaler pays the retail broker a share of the profit from filling customer orders at inferior prices. These payments are called payments for order flow (PFOF). The reason wholesalers are interested in acquiring retail orders is that retail customers cannot directly access the high-quality prices available to wholesalers due to the complexity of the NMS.

Thus, the wholesalers can fill retail orders at a price that is within the NBBO, but not the best price. The best price is accessed by wholesalers who then offset their trade with a retail trade at an inferior price.

To attract retail business, several retail brokers have stopped charging brokerage fees. This gives the customer the false impression that she is trading for free. The customer's true cost of transactions includes these indirect costs.

The difference between inferior retail investor prices and the prices of wholesalers.

Losses resulting from broker capture of income from customer cash and securities balances.

The Financial Futures Exception

The bizarre reality is that it is not the securities exchanges that compete within the NMS. Instead, the primary competition with the Big Three is the financial futures exchange, CME Group. CME can compete with the NMS exchanges because it is not forced to participate in the NMS. It can thus offer investment products not available from the Big Three.

The freedom to offer instruments not listed by the Big Three minimizes the complexity of CME trading from an investor's point of view. The CME does what any exchange that wishes to compete with the Big Three must do. It eliminates direct arbitrage with NMS securities. If you want to trade futures, you will trade through CME Group.

Ironically, part of competing with the Big Three is providing an alternative investment to NMS securities. This apparent paradox is important. A different investment product cannot be arbitraged as NMS securities are. That means there is a reason for a new marketplace to offer an instrument similar to NMS securities but with different prices and thus potentially greater investment returns.

CME Group is alone among the publicly held exchanges that compete with the Big Three. It has been highly profitable since it went public in 2002. Three factors distinguish the CME's competitive strategy from other exchanges competing with the Big Three.

A safer clearing system. A lower cost of clearing. No direct arbitrage with Big Three-listed securities.

First, the futures clearing system assures users are exposed only to the exchange clearing house. The clearing house reduces the exposure of securities investors.

Second, most transactions in CME's markets do not lead to an exchange of securities ownership. This enables the exchange to close the market with no net obligations to transfer securities to the exchange or counterparties at the closing price. This reduces market risk and eliminates most clearing costs, compared to the NMS.

But futures exchanges have a major shortcoming. They do not transfer payments (interest and dividends) derived from NMS securities. Thus, the futures buyer does not expect value growth. As a result, futures buyers do not add to the capital stock as do securities buyers.

Gaining a Competitive Edge in Securities Trading. A New Simpler Marketplace

What can be adopted from futures trading and applied to securities trading? What can be added from NMS securities trading that would enhance the value of a new securities exchange? What innovations could be introduced by a simpler marketplace itself?

Here are objectives that if achieved, would create a new market that neither trades existing NMS securities nor futures contracts.

Reduce the clearing costs of NMS securities by transferring rights to securities income and valuation without transferring ownership. This way of reducing clearing costs is already used by futures exchanges and by exchange-traded funds (ETFs). As in futures trading, this would permit same-day transfer of claims to future income. List newly created securities that add value to existing portfolios of NMS securities. In other words, trade exchange-listed securities that have greater value to investors than the NMS securities portfolios they replace. This process adds value to investors' portfolios and eliminates any direct arbitrage with NMS securities or with futures contracts. Use a futures-style clearinghouse. This would ensure that costs and risks associated with the introduction of the simpler marketplace would be borne only by the simpler marketplace and its customers. It would reduce market risks within the NMS. Spillover of risk to either the NMS or to futures markets would be minimized by internalizing simpler market risks with the exchange clearinghouse. Trade instruments that contribute to the capital stock. Futures lose much of their utility to investors since futures contracts do not add to the global capital stock. By creating an instrument that passes income from issuers to investors, the simpler marketplace becomes an important part of the process of capital formation. Futures are a zero-sum game and thus have less importance to the function of the economy than either NMS securities or the new issues of the simpler marketplace.

Division of Labor Between Investors and Investment Bankers in Securities Trading

Historically, investment bankers have viewed their role as managing the complexity of the investment space, producing easily understood investments for retail investors that demonstrably improve existing securities. An investment banker's role is to manage market complexity, providing investors with simple alternatives.

Perhaps the most important improvement in transaction technology that the simpler exchange would create is to provide retail investors with the ability to choose greater transparency, lower clearing costs, and investments designed to meet investor needs, all by specifying a single investment.

In other words, architects of the simpler marketplace internalize market complexities, leaving investors with simple choices that investors can see are an improvement over the complex NMS alternative.

The typical investor has neither the time nor the inclination to tell her broker whether to execute her order on a specific exchange. Thus, the investor usually assumes the retail broker is managing the complexity of the NMS. But retail brokers instead pass this complexity on to a chosen wholesaler. When a retail broker sells retail orders to wholesalers, the wholesaler provides retail brokers with greater simplicity and assurance that the retail order will be within the NBBO.

There would be little or no effect of the simpler marketplace on the transaction function of the NMS exchanges because the simpler exchange does not support interexchange arbitrage. The portion of the marketplace that would be affected would be the chain of transactions that currently connect retail investors to the NMS, displayed below.

Current Market Structure (Author)

An important change with the simpler market is that the buyer could control her costs of trading and clearing by simply giving the retail broker the name of the simpler market security the buyer wants. Since the simpler market instruments are only listed in simpler market trading, the buyer controls her investment, her clearing cost, same-day settlement, and elimination of ownership costs by specifying the simpler market security.

Simple Market Structure (Author)

The buyer would not be subject to a retail broker's whim in choosing the source of the customer's investment since the securities traded in the NMS are different from the securities issued by the simpler market. The simpler marketplace eliminates PFOF.

Conclusion

It is one thing to build a better mousetrap. It's quite another to sell it to the mouse-infested. The better mousetrap described here has the advantage of being easier to use, easier to understand, and cheaper than the old one. It has the disadvantage of being different.

Now that the world has realized that the current NMS is a failed system, it is a good time to introduce an improvement.

All that remains is to convince the investment banking community and its regulators of the ultimate greater market value of the simpler marketplace.