skynesher

Investment thesis

Lemonade, Inc., (NYSE:LMND) is an insurance company that aims to disrupt the insurance industry with its AI technology and a user friendly interface. The company expected to grow its revenues by 56% in 2023 and raised its IFP and profit guidance. In this article, we will discuss our thoughts on its Q1 earnings and explain why we are not eager to jump in. We believe customer retention is the key to success in the insurance industry. The company had done impressive things, but still not enough to be called a disruptor, in our opinion. Thus, we rate the stock neutral.

Is Lemonade competitive?

The following table is a list of our evaluations of its competitiveness.

Competitive Advantage Explanation v/o/x Importance Strong brand recognition A well-known and respected brand can attract customers and gain market share over competitors. x Convert,Retention Comprehensive product offerings Offering a wide range of insurance products and services can meet the diverse needs of customers. o Convert, Retention Efficient operational processes Streamlining processes such as underwriting, claims management, and customer service can lead to cost savings and better customer experiences. v Retention Advanced technology and data analytics Utilizing advanced technology and data analytics can improve accuracy, reduce fraud, and enhance customer experiences. o Retention Strong financial position A strong financial position, such as high levels of capitalization and reserves, can demonstrate the company's ability to pay claims and earn customer trust. x Retention Effective distribution channels Effective distribution channels, such as through partnerships with banks or brokers. o Traffic Click to enlarge

v: strong. o: mediocre. x: weak

Retention

Weak retention metrics

Retention is an essential factor for any insurance company, as it is a lifelong business. Although the company improved its dollar retention rate from 81% to 87% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2023, it was still below 100%. This suggests that some customers may not be completely satisfied with the company's products, services, or pricing. The company's low Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 71, as reported in their presentation, further supports this observation.

Operating metrics (LMND)

Weak brand, poor financial position and mediocre AI

The company is young and thus lacks strong brand recognition. Its small size and financial loss situation might make it less trustworthy to consumers in our view.

Its strengths in the fast claim process and deployment of AI technology partially make up for its weaknesses.

However, we do not see this as a strong moat, as the fast claim process is at the expense of its profitability. In addition, we believe that relying solely on a strong foundation or architecture for AI is not enough. While a well-designed AI model is essential, it is the data that fuels its learning and enables it to make accurate predictions or decisions.

Compared to its peers, Lemonade operated at a loss in the insurance market despite deploying advanced AI models. This is primarily because its peers have a significant advantage in data, which is critical in insurance risk management.

insurance premium comparison (LMND)

Customer conversion

Although its product offering was limited, the company managed to convert customers by targeting a specific market segment.

The company had finally obtained licenses for home, auto, and life insurance, marking a significant milestone for its product offering capability. Lemonade had initially started with renter insurance, targeting a niche market of young renters who prioritize convenience over brand reputation. However, as they expanded into home and auto insurance, consumers became more discerning, making it challenging to compete in these fields. According to the graph below, pet insurance still accounts for a larger percentage of cross-sold products from renter insurance than life, vehicle, and home insurance.

Cross sell from renter insurance (LMND)

Additionally, the graph below indicates that its home insurance product still experiences a significant loss. Therefore, the company's product line still lacks strong competitiveness.

Gross loss ratio by products (LMND)

Traffic acquisition

The company has an advantage in acquiring customers due to its dominant position among young consumers in the renter insurance market. However, given that this is a long-term journey, we think traffic acquisition is the least significant factor for an insurance company.

Market share in renter's insurance (LMND)

Market share under 35 years old (LMND)

Key takeaways from Q1 2023 earnings:

Outlook (LMND)

The company revised its IFP guidance for the year, indicating a modest increase from the previous range of $695m-$700m to $700m-$705m, implying a 56% growth compared to 2022. Its marketing expenses declined by 27% in Q1 and accounted for 30% of its revenues.

This growth indicated that the company's customer retention was improving, which bodes well for its future growth prospects.

The company revised its profit guidance, expecting a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA to reflect an improvement in its loss ratio. The company has also reduced its share of proportional reinsurance from 75% to 55% since 2021.

These results indicated improvement in the company's risk management capability, although it still lagged behind its competitors in this area.

Valuation

Valuation multiple comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Growth comparison (Seeking Alpha)

Its forward P/S and EV/S ratios both traded at significant premiums compared to their peers' due to its high growth prospects. Its high growth prospects came at the expense of its profitability and a niche market strategy. It still appears to have a poor risk management system compared to its peers, given its data disadvantage. Thus, we don't see its high growth rate as sustainable. Hence, we think the valuation has already priced in its growth potential.

Catalysts

Instead of focusing on the topline, we think monitoring its loss ratio and reliance on reinsurance companies are key metrics to evaluate its risk management system. The company has shown significant improvement in recent years but is still weaker than its peers. We only consider this company a disruptor if it demonstrates superior risk control capability.

Summary

Lemonade raised its IFP and profit guidance, indicating an improvement in its risk management capability, but still lagged behind its competitors in this area. The company had weak retention metrics, low brand recognition, a poor financial position, and mediocre AI compared to its peers. It managed to grow its customer base by targeting a specific market segment but lacked competitiveness in risk management. Its high growth rate was at the expense of profitability, and the valuation has priced in its growth potential in our view. We advise investors to monitor its loss ratio and reliance on reinsurance companies to evaluate its risk management system. We rate the stock neutral.