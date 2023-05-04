Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:20 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Stabler - Head of Investor Relations

Barry McCarthy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Liz Coddington - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Doug Anmuth - JPMorgan

Ron Josey - Citi

Justin Post - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Edward Yruma - Piper Sandler

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Shweta Khajuria - Evercore ISI

Andrew Boone - JMP Securities

Alex Hughes - Barclays

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Peloton Interactive Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After a few brief opening remarks, we will be immediately going into our Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Peter Stabler, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Peter Stabler

Thank you, Sherry. Good morning and welcome to Peloton's fiscal third quarter conference call. Joining today's call are CEO, Barry McCarthy; and CFO, Liz Coddington. Our comments and responses to your questions reflect management's views as of today only, and will include statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws.

Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could impact our actual results, please refer to our SEC filings and today's shareholder letter, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we will discuss both GAAP and

