Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 11:26 AM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.71K Followers

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Frank - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kristin Peck - Chief Executive Officer

Wetteny Joseph - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Block - Stifel

Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Louise Chen - Cantor

David Westenberg - Piper Sandler

Balaji Prasad - Barclays

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and a Webcast for Zoetis. Hosting the call today is Steve Frank, Vice President of Investor Relations for Zoetis.

The presentation materials and additional financial tables are currently posted on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. The presentation slides can be managed by you, the viewer, and will not be forwarded automatically. In addition, a replay of this call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of this call via dial-in or on the Investor Relations section of zoetis.com. [Operator Instructions].

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Steve Frank. Steve, you may begin.

Steve Frank

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Zoetis first quarter 2023 earnings call. I am joined today by Kristin Peck, our Chief Executive Officer; and Wetteny Joseph, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I will remind you that the slides presented on this call are available on the Investor Relations section of our website and that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements and that actual results could differ materially from those projections. For a list and description of certain factors that could cause results to differ, I refer you to the forward-looking statements in today’s press release and our SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.