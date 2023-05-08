Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Fuji Pharma: High Scope For Growth In U.S. Foray, Biosimilars, And Women's Health Drugs

May 08, 2023 7:00 AM ETALVO, ALVOW, VTRS
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. is mainly a generics pharma company focused on the less volatile Japanese generics market, whose market structure is associated with less regulatory risks, competition, and generics profitability risks.
  • Its generics focus is a positive thing in Japan since regulators want a greater generics to share in healthcare expenditure, and its products for women are low-penetration and received recent government support.
  • Fuji Pharma also has scope to 3x revenues in new geographical markets, namely the U.S., and by developing a portfolio of several undisclosed biosimilars together with Alvotech.
  • Its valuation is lower than even the cheapest and most beleaguered peers despite the best relative prospects, and it has just invested 25% of the market cap of cash into an exclusive distributorship for an early-stage biosimilar.
  • Fuji Pharma's earnings growth to drive the stock price is quite likely, and idiosyncratic Japanese healthcare markets mean minimal downside. There is a decent dividend and high earnings yield, and the company is guiding to an achievable 6x increase in income over the next 6 years. Buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

colorful Autumn Season and Mountain Fuji with morning fog and red leaves at lake Kawaguchiko

Otakeja/iStock via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 4/18/23.

Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4554) listed on Tokyo exchanges with ample liquidity (avg. above >$650k daily volume) is primarily a manufacturer of generics, but also has new drugs that it has developed jointly or on its

nhi in japan

NHI System (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

biosimilar generics

Price discounting of Biosimilars vs Generics (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

exceptional price reductions

Pricing discount when market forces aren't enough (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

generics in japan

Japan Wants higher Generics Share (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

drug prices setting in japan

Mechanisms for setting price (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

healthcare expenditure per capita

Healthcare expenditure per Capita (Healthsystemtracker.com)

fuji businesses

Sales Breakdown (Corporate Report 2022)

Fuji pharma sales growth plan

Management Plan (Corporate Report 2020)

Fuji pharma income plan

Income Growth Plan (Corporate Report 2022)

biosimilar launches fuji

Biosimilar Launches (Corporate Report 2022)

fuji fy 2022 financial report

FY 2022 Cash Flows (FY 2022 Financial Report)

fuji q1 2023

3M Q1 2023 IS (Q1 2022 Financial Report)

Fuji pharma profit forecasts

FY and H1 2023 Forecast (Q1 2023 Financial Report)

fuji pharma valuation

Valuation (VTS)

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.7K Followers
Leader of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FUJI PHARMA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.