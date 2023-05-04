Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Toronto-Dominion Abandons First Horizon Deal, Throwing FHN Into A Regional Bank Maelstrom

Stephen Simpson
Summary

  • Toronto-Dominion and First Horizon announced the termination of TD's agreement to buy First Horizon due to TD's inability to secure the needed regulatory approvals in a timely fashion.
  • First Horizon has been in "maintenance mode" since the deal announcement and will have to quickly pivot back to an independent growth strategy.
  • First Horizon's deposit characteristics are about average, with no over-reliance on large uninsured commercial deposits, but management will likely start competing more aggressively for deposits again.
  • Running off excess liquidity helped avoid excessive security balances and unrealized losses, but First Horizon will likely have to meaningfully reinvest in the business to support growth.
  • FHN stock looks undervalued below the mid-teens, but bank stocks are overshadowed by tremendous investor fear today.
Domino effect stack of coins

MarioGuti/iStock via Getty Images

Maybe there’s no such thing as a good time for bad news, but this was about the worst timing possible for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to see its deal with Toronto-Dominion (TD) collapse. The two banks announced

Stephen Simpson
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

