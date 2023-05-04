Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (IR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 12:39 PM ETIngersoll Rand Inc. (IR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.72K Followers

Ingersoll Rand, Inc. (NYSE:IR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Fort - VP, IR

Vicente Reynal - Chairman & CEO

Vik Kini - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Halloran - Baird

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Brandon McCann - Morgan Stanley

Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andy Kaplowitz - Citi

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Joe O'Dea - Wells Fargo

Nicole DeBlase - Deutsche Bank

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Chris Snyder - UBS

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Operator

Good morning and a warm welcome to the Ingersoll Rand First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Candice and I'll be your coordinator for today's call. All lines have been placed on mute during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for question-and-answer at the end. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand the conference over to our host Matthew Fort, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Fort

Thank you, and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand 2023 first quarter earnings call. I am Matthew Fort, Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO; and Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer.

We issued our earnings release and presentation yesterday and we will reference these during the call. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available later today.

Before we start, I want to remind everyone that certain statements on this call are forward-looking in nature and subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in our previous SEC filings, which you should read in conjunction with the information provided on this call. Please review the forward-looking statements on Slide 2 for more details.

In addition, in today's remarks, we

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.