Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 12:42 PM ETAgios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.72K Followers

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cecilia Jones – Chief Financial Officer

Brian Goff – Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Gheuens – Chief Medical Officer and Head-Research and Development

Tsveta Milanova – Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Renza – RBC Capital Markets

Tess Romero – JPM

Mark Breidenbach – Oppenheimer

Greg Harrison – Bank of America

Divya Rao – TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Agios' First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session at the end. Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Agios' request.

I would now like to turn the call over to Agios' Chief Financial Officer, Cecilia Jones. Please go ahead.

Cecilia Jones

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Agios first quarter 2023 conference call. You can access slides for today's call by going to the Investors section of our website, agios.com.

On today's call, I’m joined our Chief Executive Officer, Brian Goff; Dr. Sarah Gheuens, our Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development; and Tsveta Milanova, our Chief Commercial Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements we make on this call will include forward-looking statements. Actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in our most recent filings with the SEC and any other future filings that we may make with the SEC.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brian.

Brian Goff

Thanks, Cecilia. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.