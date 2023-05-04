Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 12:50 PM ETCorteva, Inc. (CTVA)
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kim Booth - Vice President, Investor Relations

Chuck Magro - Chief Executive Officer

Dave Anderson - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tim Glenn - Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit

Robert King - Executive Vice President, Crop Protection

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Christopher Parkinson - Mizuho

Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan

Steve Byrne - Bank of America

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer

Arun Viswanathan - RBC

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Corteva 1Q 2023 Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the conference over to Kim Booth, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kim Booth

Good morning and welcome to Corteva’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks today will be led by Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Tim Glenn, Executive Vice President, Seed Business Unit; and Robert King, Executive Vice President, Crop Protection business unit, will join the Q&A session. We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our remarks during this call, which are posted on the Investor Relations section of the Corteva website and through the link to our webcast.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements which are our expectations about the future. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Our actual results could materially differ from these statements due to these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those discussed on this call and in the Risk Factors section of our reports filed with the SEC. We do not undertake any

