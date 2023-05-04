Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jenna Cohen - Senior Director and Head, Investor Relations

Kate Haviland - Chief Executive Officer

Philina Lee - Chief Commercial Officer

Becker Hewes - Chief Medical Officer

Mike Landsittel - Chief Financial Officer

Fouad Namouni - President, Research & Development

Christina Rossi - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reni Benjamin - JMP Securities

Brad Canino - Stifel

Ernie Rodriguez - Cowen and Company

Dane Leone - Raymond James

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Matthew Biegler - Oppenheimer

Ami Fadia - Needham & Company

Andrew Berens - SVB Securities

David Lebowitz - Citi

Zhiqiang Shu - Berenberg Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kelly. And I'll be your conference operator today. At this time I would like to welcome everyone to the Blueprint Medicines First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

Jenna Cohen, please begin.

Jenna Cohen

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Blueprint Medicines first quarter 2023 financial and operating results conference call. This morning, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release, as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investor section of our website at www.blueprintmedicines.com.

Joining today with prepared remarks are Kate Haviland, Chief Executive Officer; Philina Lee Chief Commercial Officer; Becker Hewes, Chief Medical Officer; and Mike Landsittel, Chief Financial Officer; Fouad Namouni, President of Research & Development; and Christy Rossi, Chief Operating Officer are also joining our call and will be available for Q&A.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that some

