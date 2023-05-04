Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Envision's Potential Bankruptcy May Trigger A Sell-Off For Community Healthcare Trust And Global Medical REIT

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
868 Followers

Summary

  • Envision Healthcare, a significant tenant for both Community Healthcare Trust and Global Medical REIT is on the brink of bankruptcy.
  • GensisCare, CHCT’s 3rd largest tenant is also facing severe financial pressures.
  • GMRE showed last year the announcement of a tenant bankruptcy can lead to a sharp sell-off for a Healthcare REIT, even if the leases are ultimately assumed in bankruptcy.

Yellow Attention sign with a falling man hanging on a pole, blue sky background with copy space

Iuri Gagarin/iStock via Getty Images

In September of last year Moody’s cut Envision’s rating to C. The lowest notch on its scale. They predicted within the next year Envision would need to restructure its debt or file for Chapter 11. It looks

CHCT 10-k

CHCT 2022 10-K p. 7

CHCT Website

CHCT Website - Board of Directors

GMRE Investor

GMRE Investor Presentation 11/14/22

CHCTSupp

CHCT 1Q23 Supplemental Disclosure

yahoo

Yahoo Finance

GMRE Supp

GMRE 4Q22 Supplemental Disclosure

This article was written by

Old Time REITster profile picture
Old Time REITster
868 Followers
A retired scholar who studies both the real estate and the public markets seeking long and short opportunities in poorly followed securities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of GMRE, CHCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.