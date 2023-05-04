Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

AT&T: Careful Now

May 04, 2023 2:26 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.72K Followers

Summary

  • Following AT&T's Q1 2023 reporting, investors doubt that the telco giant can achieve $16 billion FCF for 2023.
  • But AT&T management has stressed that the target remains reasonable, which opens a very unfavorable risk/reward set-up for equity investors.
  • If AT&T meets the target, few will likely applaud; if the target is missed, many will probably share their disappointment through stock sale.
  • The ability to generate strong FCF is crucial to maintain the dividend and to decrease gross leverage to the targeted 2.5x by the beginning.
  • Personally, I continue to be bearish on the FCF outlook for equity holders; and I reiterate a 'Sell/Underperform' rating.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

AT&T (NYSE:T) stock fell sharply (almost like a speculative tech company missing on growth projections) after the telco giant reported Q1 2023 results, disappointing against estimates on almost every key metric. But the major concern that investors

T vs SP500 YTD perfomance 2023

Seeking Alpha

AT&T Q1 report

AT&T Q1 report

AT&T Q1 report - mobile

AT&T Q1 report

AT&T Q1 report - wireless

AT&T Q1 report

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
4.72K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.