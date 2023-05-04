Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 2:05 PM ETFarmland Partners Inc. (FPI)
Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luca Fabbri - President and CEO

Christine Garrison - General Counsel

Paul Pittman - Executive Chairman

James Gilligan - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Wes Golladay - Baird

Craig Kucera - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone. And welcome to the Farmland Partners Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call. My name is [Chaquan], and I'll be the coordinator for this conference [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to hand over to Luca Fabbri, President and CEO to begin. Please go ahead.

Luca Fabbri

Thank you, [Chaquan]. Good morning. And welcome to the Farmland Partners first quarter earnings conference call and webcast. We truly appreciate you taking the time to join us for this call, because we see them as a very important opportunity to share with you our thinking and our strategy in the format less formal and more interactive than public filings and press releases. I will now turn over the call to our General Counsel, Christine Garrison for some customary preliminary remarks. Christine?

Christine Garrison

Thank you, Luca, and thank you to everyone on the call. The press release announcing our first quarter earnings was distributed after market closed yesterday. The supplemental package has been posted to the investor relations section of our Web site under the sub header events and presentations. For those who listen to the recording of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made here and our as of today May 4, 2023 and will not be updated subsequent to this call. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements related to the future performance of our portfolio, our identified and potential acquisitions and dispositions, impact of acquisitions, dispositions and financing activities, business development opportunities, as well as comments on our outlook for our business, rents and the

