Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Organon Q1 Earnings Review: The Better Viatris, Still Not A Buy

May 04, 2023 2:28 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN)VTRS
Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.47K Followers

Summary

  • Organon reported obviously disappointing results today - OGN stock plunged more than 10% in response.
  • In this update, I share my view on Organon's quarterly results and point out possible warning signs and reasons for the sell-off.
  • I give an update on the company's significant debt and my opinion regarding its serviceability given the current interest rate environment.
  • I also provide my thoughts on Organon's free cash flow which, to the frustration of shareholders, is not part of management's comments in the earnings release.

Schwarz-weiße, kraftvolle Meereswellen, die gegen die felsige Küste prallen

Philip Thurston/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN), specializing in women's health, announced its first quarter 2023 results today, May 04, 2023. I first covered the company in a comparative analysis with Viatris Inc. (

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Quarterly revenues of the Established Brands segment

Figure 1: Organon & Co. (OGN): Quarterly revenues of the Established Brands segment (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings reports)

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Quarterly revenues of the Biosimilars segment

Figure 2: Organon & Co. (OGN): Quarterly revenues of the Biosimilars segment (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings reports)

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Quarterly revenues of the Women's Health segment

Figure 3: Organon & Co. (OGN): Quarterly revenues of the Women's Health segment (own work, based on the company's quarterly earnings reports)

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Research & development expenses, including acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expenses

Figure 4: Organon & Co. (OGN): Research & development expenses, including acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expenses (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K and the Q1 2023 earnings press release)

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Cash & cash equivalents

Figure 5: Organon & Co. (OGN): Cash & cash equivalents (own work, based on the company's 10-Qs, 10-Ks, 2022 10-K and the Q1 2023 earnings press release)

Organon & Co. [OGN]: Long-term debt maturity profile

Figure 6: Organon & Co. (OGN): Long-term debt maturity profile (own work, based on the company's 2022 10-K and the Q1 2023 earnings press release)

This article was written by

Deep Value Ideas profile picture
Deep Value Ideas
5.47K Followers
Tired of effortful investing strategies with uncertain prospects? As a former deep value investor, I learned to appreciate the benefits of a dividend-focused value strategy several years ago. My strategy puts an emphasis on capital preservation and steadily growing income. I write primarily about stocks I hold in my diversified dividend stock portfolio, which emphasizes high-quality value stocks that offer meaningful growth and long-term safety. Feel free to reach out to me via direct messaging here, on Twitter, or through the comments section of one of my articles. Hit the “Follow” button if you'd like to join me on my journey to financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMGN, RHHBF, ABBV, JNJ, CME either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.