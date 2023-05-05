Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession Competition: The Winners

May 05, 2023 8:30 AM ET
Summary

  • Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition.
  • We received nearly 80 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

In April 2023, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in a Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition. Over the past month, we received nearly 80 submissions from contributors. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:

1) Dalius TaurusDigitalBridge: Cheap Compounder With A Clear Catalyst

2) NJ Value InvestorMolina Healthcare: Medicaid Redetermination Provides Buying Opportunity

3) The Energy RealistWeather The Recession With This 3x P/E Stock: Liberty Energy

First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.

Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.

This article was written by

