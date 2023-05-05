Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession Competition: The Winners
Summary
- Seeking Alpha is pleased to announce the winners of our recent Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition.
- We received nearly 80 eligible articles.
- Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.
In April 2023, Seeking Alpha invited contributors to participate in a Best Investment Idea For A Potential Recession competition. Over the past month, we received nearly 80 submissions from contributors. Here's a look at all of the winners as determined by the judging editors:
1) Dalius Taurus – DigitalBridge: Cheap Compounder With A Clear Catalyst
2) NJ Value Investor – Molina Healthcare: Medicaid Redetermination Provides Buying Opportunity
3) The Energy Realist – Weather The Recession With This 3x P/E Stock: Liberty Energy
First place receives an award of $1,000, second place receives an award of $750 and third place receives an award of $500. All winners will also have their article featured for our PRO subscribers.
Thank you to everyone who participated - we certainly enjoyed reading your submissions. For those who didn't place, don't worry, we’ll post another competition in the near future. Stay tuned for more details.
