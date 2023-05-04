Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kellogg Company (K) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Renwick - Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning

Steven Cahillane - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Amit Banati - Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Palmer - Evercore ISI

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank PLC

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kenneth Goldman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jason English - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Alexia Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank

Pamela Kaufman - Morgan Stanley

Max Gumport - BNP Paribas Exane

Robert Dickerson - Jefferies

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co.

Operator

Good morning, welcome to the Kellogg Company's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session with publishing analysts.

At this time, I will turn the call over to John Renwick, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning for Kellogg Company. Mr. Renwick, you may begin your conference call.

John Renwick

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you, for joining us today for a review of our first quarter results and an update on our outlook for 2023. I'm joined this morning by Steve Cahillane, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Amit Banati, our Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

Slide number 3 shows our forward-looking statements disclaimer. As you are aware, certain statements made today such as projections for Kellogg Company's future performance, are forward-looking statements. Actual results could be materially different from those projected. For further information concerning factors that could cause these results to differ, please refer to the third slide of this presentation, as well as to our public SEC filings.

