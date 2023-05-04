Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Crowe - Investor Relations

Leonard Schleifer - Chief Executive Officer

George Yancopoulos - Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer

Marion McCourt - Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial

Bob Landry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist

Tyler Van Buren - Cowen

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Raymond - Piper Sandler

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

Salveen Richter - Goldman Sachs

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim Securities

David Risinger - SVB Securities

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Carter Gould - Barclays

Evan Seigerman - BMO

Operator

Welcome to the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Josh, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Ryan Crowe, Vice President, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Ryan Crowe

Thank you, Josh. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening to everyone listening around the world. Thank you for your interest in Regeneron and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. An archive of this webcast will be available on our Investor Relations website shortly after the call ends.

Joining me today are Dr. Leonard Schleifer, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. George Yancopoulos, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer; Marion McCourt, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial; and Bob Landry, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

I would like to remind

