Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 2:26 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.72K Followers

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McCarthy - Vice President-Investor Relations

Jason Liberty - Chief Executive Officer

Naftali Holtz - Chief Financial Officer

Michael Bayley - President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International

Conference Call Participants

Steve Wieczynski - Stifel

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Robin Farley - UBS

Vince Ciepiel - Cleveland Research Company

Benjamin Chaiken - Credit Suisse

Conor Cunningham - Melius Research

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Daniel Politzer - Wells Fargo

Frederick Wightman - Wolfe Research

Paul Golding - Macquarie Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lisa, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Royal Caribbean Group First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Michael McCarthy, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael McCarthy

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our first quarter 2023 business update conference call. Joining me here in Miami are Jason Liberty, our Chief Executive Officer; Naftali Holtz, our Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

Before we get started, I'd like to note that we will be making forward-looking statements during this call. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Please refer to our earnings release issued this morning as well as our filings with the SEC for a description of these factors. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

Also, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.