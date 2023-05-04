Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Azimut Exploration Has Outstanding Lithium Discovery Potential, A Gold Deposit, Nickel Properties And Much More

May 04, 2023 3:29 PM ETAzimut Exploration Inc. (AZM:CA), AZMTF
Summary

  • Azimut has ~30 exploration and development-stage properties in Quebec, Canada. This article focuses mainly on Azimut's lithium properties but also briefly discusses their promising Elmer Gold Project.
  • Azimut owns several properties adjacent/near/along strike from leading lithium explorers Patriot Battery Metals (Corvette Project) and Winsome Resources (Adina Project).
  • 2023 will see Azimut ramp up exploration at multiple very promising lithium properties in James Bay, Quebec; as well as a maiden resource announcement for the Elmer Gold Project.
  • Risks are high due to the exploration stage, but mitigated by many promising projects and soon a gold resource. We view Azimut Exploration as a great speculative buy (high risk/high reward), suitable for a 5-year plus time frame.
Canada with provinces and territories

scibak

Note: Quebec is shown in orange in the Canada map above.

This article first appeared in 'Trend Investing Group' on April 4, 2023, but has been updated for this article.

Azimut Exploration Inc.

Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut", "AZM") [TSXV:AZM] (

Azimut Exploration 5 year price chart

Yahoo Finance

Elmer Gold Project (Patwon Gold Zone) in Quebec, Canada

Company presentation

Patwon Gold Zone highlights

Company presentation

Azimut's Quebec properties (includes JV projects)

Company presentation

AZtechMine™ has been used extensively across Quebec and James Bay to identify target properties for Azimut to explore further

Azimut news release January 23, 2023

The Pikwa Project is located west and along trend from Corvette

Company presentation

The Adina-Galinee area is located adjacent and south to Winsome's Adina Project, very close to major drill hits

Company presentation

Location map showing all Azimut's James Bay lithium properties

Company presentation

Azimut's lithium and gold opportunity summarized

Company news January 23, 2023

Azimut's 2023 projects' plans

Company presentation

Management and Board

Market Screener

Top shareholders

Market Screener

Azimut's James Bay Nickel Project/Portfolio

Company presentation

Azimut Exploration is a multi-commodity explorer in Quebec, Canada

Company presentation

