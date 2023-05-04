Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 2:30 PM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)
Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dwayne Morley – Vice President-Investor Relations

Grant Sims – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Blum – Wells Fargo

TJ Schultz – RBC

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Genesis Energy First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Dwayne Morley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Dwayne Morley

Good morning. Welcome to the 2023 first quarter conference call for Genesis Energy. Genesis has four business segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment is engaged in providing the critical infrastructure to move oil produced from the long-lived world-class reservoirs from the deepwater Gulf of Mexico to onshore refining centers. Sodium and Sulfur Services segment includes trona and trona-based exploring, mining, processing, producing, marketing and selling activities as well as the processing of sour gas streams to remove sulfur at refining operations.

The Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation, handling, blending, storage and supply of energy products including crude oil and refined products. The Marine Transportation segment is engaged in the maritime transportation of primarily refined petroleum products. Genesis’ operations are primarily located in Wyoming, the Gulf Coast states and the Gulf of Mexico.

During this conference call, management may be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The law provides safe harbor protection to encourage companies to provide forward-looking information. Genesis intends to avail itself of those safe harbor provisions and directs you to its most recently filed and future

