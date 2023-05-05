Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Near Perfect High-Yield Retirement Portfolio

May 05, 2023 8:30 AM ETJEPI, PGX, SCHD, SPLV, TLT5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.38K Followers

Summary

  • After prolonged discussions with readers and countless requests, I decided to finally write a retirement-focused article.
  • In this article, I present a model portfolio consisting of ETFs that come with high income and stability, which is key when it comes to achieving satisfying long-term returns.
  • As individual requirements vary, the ETFs can be viewed as "building blocks" to enhance existing portfolios, depending on income and risk requirements.

Zwei Adirondack-Stühle auf einem Holzdock mit Blick auf einen ruhigen See.

Sergey Dolgikh/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

While I have always received requests to do a retirement-focused article, my recent article covering a potential portfolio for starting investors ended up in so many requests that I couldn't put it off any

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Wall Street Journal

Image

The Guardian

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Schwab

Image

Invesco

Image

Invesco

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Portfolio Visualizer

Image

Portfolio Visualizer (2012-2021)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

JPMorgan

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
23.38K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.