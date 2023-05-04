Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Avangrid: Shares Fairly Valued After Earnings, Solid Dividend Yield

May 04, 2023 3:47 PM ETAvangrid, Inc. (AGR)XLU
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The Utilities sector has been quiet so far in 2023 after some big fluctuations last year.
  • The Northeast-based Avangrid is progressing on its renewable energy projects and earnings are generally steady.
  • I see the stock priced near its intrinsic value, and investors should like AGR's big yield.
  • The chart also suggests a neutral rating.

High voltage female engineer working on the field.

Daniel Balakov

Utilities stocks have traded sideways compared to the S&P 500 over the past three months. The group was seen as a defensive niche during periods of market turmoil last year, but higher borrowing rates also pressure the debt-heavy sector.

Utilities: A Quiet Relative Trade Lately

StockCharts.com

Avangrid: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

AGR: Trendless Price Action

StockCharts.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

