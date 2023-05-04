Daniel Balakov

Utilities stocks have traded sideways compared to the S&P 500 over the past three months. The group was seen as a defensive niche during periods of market turmoil last year, but higher borrowing rates also pressure the debt-heavy sector.

With mixed signals ongoing, I see shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) as a hold on valuation as well due to a mixed technical picture. Still, AGR's more than 4% yield is attractive for income investors.

Utilities: A Quiet Relative Trade Lately

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, AGR is the publicly listed operating subsidiary of Iberdrola (over 80% ownership) and was formed through the combination of Iberdrola's 5GW+ renewable portfolio with UIL holding company's regulated utilities. The regulated utilities span across eight operating subsidiaries and four states, while the Avangrid renewables business operates in over half of the states and owns primarily wind and solar assets. AGR is developing offshore wind assets as well.

The Connecticut-based $15.6 billion market cap Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a high 23.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in April, the company missed earnings expectations while beating on the top line. Shares were little changed in the wake of that mixed report. Management reaffirmed FY23 guidance in the uneventful report, stressing the importance of regulatory outcomes with respect to rate cases and renewable energy development plans. On a positive note, the firm received a favorable ruling in Maine for its key New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission project. It's steady as she goes on these clean energy initiatives.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling more than 4% this year, then holding just above $2 in 2024. By 2025, though, EPS growth is seen rising at a double-digit clip. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a steady rate.

Avangrid trades at a market multiple, and that is at a 13% discount to its 5-year average. With a current forward operating P/E of 18.7, I see shares near fair value. If we assume $2.25 of the next 12-month earnings and apply a market multiple of 18, then the stock should be near $40.50. A slightly discounted P/E makes sense given higher interest rates today.

Avangrid: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, July 25. Before that, the stock trades ex-dividend on May 31 in advance of its annual shareholder meeting on June 13. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a neutral valuation, the chart also suggests a holding pattern. Notice in the graph below that AGR has ranged from $37.50 to just below $45 since September of last year. So long as that zone holds, there is obviously no clear trend up or down. If shares breakout above $45, then a bullish measured move price objective to near $53 would be triggered.

On the other hand, if a bearish breakdown under $37 ensues, then a target of $29 would be in the cards per the charts. With a falling 200-day moving average, the bears are generally in control, so I lean bearish on the chart from that perspective. But also take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart - it is rising as the stock consolidates. That's a bullish feature. So, once again, we have mixed signals, further underscoring a neutral thesis.

AGR: Trendless Price Action

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am a hold on AGR. The stock is near fair value, and it pays a reliable and high dividend yield. The chart, meanwhile, is lackluster. Owning this one for income is fine, but I do not see an imminent upside in the share price.