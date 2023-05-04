Avangrid: Shares Fairly Valued After Earnings, Solid Dividend Yield
Summary
- The Utilities sector has been quiet so far in 2023 after some big fluctuations last year.
- The Northeast-based Avangrid is progressing on its renewable energy projects and earnings are generally steady.
- I see the stock priced near its intrinsic value, and investors should like AGR's big yield.
- The chart also suggests a neutral rating.
Utilities stocks have traded sideways compared to the S&P 500 over the past three months. The group was seen as a defensive niche during periods of market turmoil last year, but higher borrowing rates also pressure the debt-heavy sector.
With mixed signals ongoing, I see shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) as a hold on valuation as well due to a mixed technical picture. Still, AGR's more than 4% yield is attractive for income investors.
Utilities: A Quiet Relative Trade Lately
According to Bank of America Global Research, AGR is the publicly listed operating subsidiary of Iberdrola (over 80% ownership) and was formed through the combination of Iberdrola's 5GW+ renewable portfolio with UIL holding company's regulated utilities. The regulated utilities span across eight operating subsidiaries and four states, while the Avangrid renewables business operates in over half of the states and owns primarily wind and solar assets. AGR is developing offshore wind assets as well.
The Connecticut-based $15.6 billion market cap Electric Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a high 23.0 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 4.4% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Back in April, the company missed earnings expectations while beating on the top line. Shares were little changed in the wake of that mixed report. Management reaffirmed FY23 guidance in the uneventful report, stressing the importance of regulatory outcomes with respect to rate cases and renewable energy development plans. On a positive note, the firm received a favorable ruling in Maine for its key New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission project. It's steady as she goes on these clean energy initiatives.
On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling more than 4% this year, then holding just above $2 in 2024. By 2025, though, EPS growth is seen rising at a double-digit clip. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is about on par with what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a steady rate.
Avangrid trades at a market multiple, and that is at a 13% discount to its 5-year average. With a current forward operating P/E of 18.7, I see shares near fair value. If we assume $2.25 of the next 12-month earnings and apply a market multiple of 18, then the stock should be near $40.50. A slightly discounted P/E makes sense given higher interest rates today.
Avangrid: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield Forecasts
Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q2 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, July 25. Before that, the stock trades ex-dividend on May 31 in advance of its annual shareholder meeting on June 13. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.
Corporate Event Risk Calendar
The Technical Take
With a neutral valuation, the chart also suggests a holding pattern. Notice in the graph below that AGR has ranged from $37.50 to just below $45 since September of last year. So long as that zone holds, there is obviously no clear trend up or down. If shares breakout above $45, then a bullish measured move price objective to near $53 would be triggered.
On the other hand, if a bearish breakdown under $37 ensues, then a target of $29 would be in the cards per the charts. With a falling 200-day moving average, the bears are generally in control, so I lean bearish on the chart from that perspective. But also take a look at the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the chart - it is rising as the stock consolidates. That's a bullish feature. So, once again, we have mixed signals, further underscoring a neutral thesis.
AGR: Trendless Price Action
The Bottom Line
I am a hold on AGR. The stock is near fair value, and it pays a reliable and high dividend yield. The chart, meanwhile, is lackluster. Owning this one for income is fine, but I do not see an imminent upside in the share price.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.