Mesoblast Has A Strong Upside Potential

May 04, 2023 4:22 PM ETMesoblast Limited (MESO)
Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Among lower US-listed biotech stocks on the back of the US banking turmoil, Australia-based regenerative medicine product developer Mesoblast Limited offers upside opportunities to be seized.
  • MESO is targeting the growing cardiovascular disease market and unmet steroid-resistant graft-versus-host disease pediatric (younger than 13 years) patients’ market in the United States.
  • The portfolio is performing well and contains some positive catalysts, including the next US FDA decision on MESO's treatment for US pediatric patients with steroid-resistant acute graft-versus-host disease [SR-aGVHD].

Blood sample for Graft versus host disease(GvHD). condition that might occur after an allogeneic transplant which someone receives bone marrow tissue or cells from a donor.

Md Babul Hosen/iStock via Getty Images

This analysis supports a Buy rating on Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

The Biotech Sector Has Been Hit Hard by the US Regional Banking Crisis but Offers Investment Opportunities

The collapse of three US regional

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: MESO's "Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022" pdf

Source: MESO's "Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022" pdf

This article was written by

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

