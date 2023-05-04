Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Max Schöberl - Investor Relations

Nicolas Peter - Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Zipse - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dorothee Cresswell - Exane

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan

Horst Schneider - Bank of America

Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank

Patrick Hummel - UBS

Henning Cosman - Barclays

Max Schöberl

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you all to our Telephone Conference for the First Quarter Results. With us today are Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management; and Nicolas Peter, our CFO. First, Nicolas Peter will take you through our financial results. Oliver Zipse will give then a general business update for the BMW Group. Afterwards, we will have time for a Q&A session.

Nicolas, it's your turn. Please go ahead.

Nicolas Peter

Thanks a lot, Max. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. As expected, the BMW Group started 2023 with a solid performance. Group earnings came in at around €5.1 billion with a group EBITDA margin of 13.9%. After the first three months of the year, the Automotive segment delivered an EBIT margin of 12.1%. We achieved this in the face of persistently volatile conditions. The geopolitical and macroeconomic situation remained tense. Inflation and interest rates remain at a high level in many markets. The same applies to material and commodity prices.

Sales of our all electric vehicles increased dynamically in the first three months of the year. Just under 65,000 units were sold, an increase of over 83% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. BEV sale at the BMW brand saw growth of 112%. Overall, all electric vehicles accounted for 11% of customer deliveries. ales momentum also came from the market launch of vehicles

