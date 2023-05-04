Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 3:28 PM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Aaron Milford - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Holman - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Theresa Chen - Barclays

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Magellan Midstream Partners First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Aaron Milford, CEO. Please go ahead.

Aaron Milford

Hello, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Magellan’s first quarter financial results. Before getting started, we must remind you that management will be making forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on our current judgments regarding the factors that could impact the future performance of Magellan, but actual outcomes could be materially different. You should review the risk factors and other information discussed in our filings with the SEC and form your own opinions about Magellan’s future performance.

We are pleased to report that Magellan began 2023 with strong financial results that exceeded our initial guidance. This beat primarily related to higher-than-expected commodity profits as improved location differentials in our markets resulted in higher sales prices and we simply had the opportunity to blend additional volumes during the quarter. Refined transportation revenues were similar to our projections as we expected long-haul shipments to continue early this year in both the Midcon and West Texas regions as our extensive pipeline network has provided much needed supply to backfill various refinery turnarounds throughout the heart of our system.

Headline refined shipments

