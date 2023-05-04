Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 3:34 PM ETRoot, Inc. (ROOT)
Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jodi Baker - Investor Relations

Alex Timm - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Megan Binkley - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Frank Palmer - Chief Insurance Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Siegler - Cantor Fitzgerald

Tommy McJoynt - KBW

Peter Phipson - Evercore

Charlie Lederer - Citi

Operator

Thank you for standing by, my name is Kayla Baker, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Root Inc's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Vice President and Corporate Secretary, Jodi Baker.

Jodi Baker

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Root is hosting this call to discuss its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Participating on today's call are Alex Timm, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Binkley, Interim Chief Financial Officer. During the question-and-answer portion of the call, our presenters will be joined by Matt Bonakdarpour, Chief Technology Officer; and Frank Palmer, Chief Insurance Officer.

Last evening, Root issued a shareholder letter announcing its financial results. While this call will reflect items discussed within that document, for more complete information about our financial performance, we also encourage you to read our Q1 2023 Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last evening.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that matters discussed on today's call will include forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, financial goals, and business outlook, which are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions as of the date of this call, and we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments that may

