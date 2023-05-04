Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pam Schmidt - VP of IR

Brad Barron - President, CEO & Chairman

Tom Shoaf - Executive VP & CFO

Daniel Oliver - EVP of Business Development & Engineering

Conference Call Participants

Chris Jeffrey - Mizuho Securities

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo

Selman Akyol - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the NuStar Energy L.P. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pam Schmidt, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Pam Schmidt

Good morning, and welcome to today's call. On the call today are NuStar Energy L.P.'s Chairman and CEO, Brad Barron; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Tom Shoaf; and our Executive Vice President of Business Development and Engineering, Danny Oliver, as well as other members of our management team.

Before we get started, we would like to remind you that during the course of this call, NuStar management will make statements about our current views concerning the future performance of NuStar that are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to the various risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. During the course of this call, we will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures.

Reconciliations of certain of these non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP may be found in our earnings press release and if applicable, additional reconciliations may be located on the Financials page of the Investors section of

