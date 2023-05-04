Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

United Therapeutics: Deep Value At 8-9% Earnings Yield, 12.4x P/E

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • United Therapeutics Corporation came in with a strong topline in Q1 FY'23, growing 10% YoY.
  • The Tyvaso label was the star, growing 40% or $66mm over the 12 months.
  • This shrugs off major threats from the label's competitors.
  • The market has rewarded United Therapeutics Corporation's earnings growth with higher market valuations over the years. If this were to continue, there is strong value on offer here.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy on United Therapeutics Corporation.

Modern Empty Science Laboratory With Computers, Microscopes, Test Tubes And Other Laboratory Equipments

onurdongel

Investment summary

Despite a wind-back in price terms since my last publication on United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) in February, I am still constructive on the company following its Q1 FY'23 results. The topline was strong

4

Data: TradingView

r

Note: The $66mm growth in Tyvaso sales shouldn't go unnoticed. This represents a substantial ramp and could annualise to a $200mm YoY gain if this cadence stays in place. (Data: UTHR 10-Q, Author)

4

Data: UTHR 10-Q

4

Data: Seeking Alpha, UTHR

rr

Note: Hurdle rate based on 10% opportunity cost of capital, that being the yield to maturity on the UST 10-year at the time of writing, plus the consensus forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 index. (Data: Author, Refinitiv Eikon)

r

Data: Author, Refinitiv Eikon

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.79K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare, commodities and industrials spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.