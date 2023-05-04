Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Scott Einberger - Investor Relations Officer

Christian Ulbrich - Chief Executive Officer and President

Karen Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Michael Griffin - Citigroup

Chandni Luthra - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair & Co.

Jade Rahmani - KBW

Operator

Good morning. My Christy and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Q1 2023 JLL Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Scott Einberger, Investor Relations Officer, you may begin your conference.

Scott Einberger

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the first quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release, along with a slide presentation and Excel file intended to supplement our prepared remarks.

Please note that we are now providing an enhanced version of the supplemental Excel file that includes a historical view of JLL financial results by segment, including a view of fee base comp and benefits and total operating expenses. In addition, the Excel file now includes a full balance sheet, statement of cash flows and other relevant operating metrics. We hope this enhanced Excel file will make modeling our business easier.

These materials are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Please visit ir.jll.com. During the call and in our slide presentation and accompanying excel file, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information for investors.

We will include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our earnings release and slide presentation. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and recorded. A transcript and recording of this conference call will be posted

