Enviva: Dividend Cut Means I'm Selling, Even With Massive Buybacks

May 04, 2023 4:46 PM ETEnviva Inc. (EVA)1 Comment
Summary

  • I, like many others, bought Enviva Inc. for its high yield and dividend growth.
  • As of today, those dividends are gone.
  • The company has buyback authorization worth 20% of its market cap, but it won't be employed.
  • I'm moving on to better investments elsewhere.

Wood pellets producing a roaring fire

bravo1954/E+ via Getty Images

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) announced Q1 2023 earnings Thursday, and the company saw a growing net loss for the quarter and decided to suspend all dividend payments. While I believe the company may

I'm an individual investor. I generally invest for the long term and look for companies at an attractive price that have the ability to grow naturally and who stand to benefit from large trends in the economy. I try to provide insight into how new developments at certain companies will affect their long-term prospects. I also try to share other interesting investment ideas with investors where I think there is significant mispricing or potential for growth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EVA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will be selling my EVA shortly. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.

