Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 3:51 PM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.74K Followers

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katie McGlynn - Director of Investor Relations

Raj Vig - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Phil Tseng - President & Chief Operating Officer

Erik Cuellar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Dodd - Raymond James

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Doman

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Kevin Fultz - JMP Securities

Operator

Welcome, everyone, to BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.'s First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the Company's formal remarks. [Operator instructions]

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Katie McGlynn, Director of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Investor Relations team. Katie, please proceed.

Katie McGlynn

Thank you, Tia. Before we begin, I'll note that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on the estimates and assumptions of management at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected.

Any forward-looking statements made on this call are made as of today, and are subject to change without notice. Additionally, certain information discussed and presented may have been derived from third-party sources and has not been independently verified. Accordingly, we make no representation of warranty with respect to such information.

Earlier today, we issued our earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. We also posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website at www.tcpcapital.com. To view the slide presentation, which we will refer to on today's call, please click on the Investor Relations link and select Events and Presentations. These documents should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's Form 10-Q

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.