Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alibaba: 2 Catalysts In Play For Over 50% Upside

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba is the "Amazon, PayPal, and YouTube of China."
  • Amidst high geopolitical tensions, the stock trades with deep value.
  • The stock trades at 10x earnings, even before accounting for net cash and equity investments worth 55% of the market cap.
  • The company has been repurchasing shares for many quarters.
  • Management has proposed a break-up of the company that may help realize tremendous shareholder value.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Alibaba Taobao 11.11 Event

Andrew Braun

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is widely seen as an investment bellwether for Chinese equities and arguably, rightly so. The company has business units spanning across various secular growth sectors including e-commerce, fintech, and video streaming. After a brutal and sustained fall from all-time highs, BABA

Chart
Data by YCharts

financial snapshot

2022 Q3 Presentation

balance sheet

2022 Q3 Presentation

share repurchase

2022 Q3 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

adjusted EBITDA

2022 Q3 Presentation

adjusted EBITA

2022 Q3 Presentation

adjusted EBITA

2022 Q3 Presentation

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today. 

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 10 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
28.2K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, GOOGL, AMZN, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.