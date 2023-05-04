Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 4:04 PM ETMyers Industries, Inc. (MYE)
SA Transcripts
Myers Industries, Inc. Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael McGaugh - President, CEO & Director

Monica Vinay - VP of IR, Treasurer & Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jonnathan Navarrete - TD Cowen

Robert Stephen Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Myers Industries First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation there will be an opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Monica Vinay. Please go ahead.

Monica Vinay

Thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Monica Vinay, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at Myers Industries. Joining me today is Mike McGaugh, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. We have also posted a PowerPoint presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks. If you've not yet received a copy of either the release or the PowerPoint, you can access them on our website at www.myersindustries.com under the Investor Relations tab. This call is also being webcasted on our website and will be archived along with the transcript of the call shortly after this event.

Please turn to Slide 2 of that PowerPoint presentation for our safe harbor disclosures. I would like to remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements during this call. These comments are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause results to differ materially from those

