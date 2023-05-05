Group4 Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Transformation can unlock a lot of value, but companies often find that they have to scale a wall of skepticism first and that certainly seems to be the case at Emerson (NYSE:EMR). I liked the company's leverage to attractive trends in automation and industrial software over a year ago, but the shares have continued to underperform high-quality peers (ABB (ABB), Dover (DOV), Eaton (ETN), Honeywell (HON), Rockwell (ROK), and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY)), continuing a trend that stretches back many years.

I can understand why some investors may be hesitant to give full credit to an automation business that is still heavily tied to cyclical industries like chemicals and oil/gas, not to mention taking on the risks of integrating and improving National Instruments (NATI), executing on future M&A, and building up its presence in discrete and hybrid automation.

Success is by no means assured, but Emerson is targeting attractive markets like industrial software, hybrid automation, and energy transition that should grow comfortably above overall industrial production. If management delivers, and if core growth in the mid-to-high single-digits is attainable, the shares do still look attractively-priced today.

Process Markets Remain Constructive, But Aspen Weighed On Results And Sentiment

In terms of controlling what they can control, I believe Emerson is doing a fairly good job here of late, as fiscal second quarter results were a nice beat relative to expectations.

Revenue rose 14% on an organic underlying basis in the fiscal second quarter, beating expectations by about 3%. Intelligent Devices grew 14%, beating by 5%, on strong growth in Final Control (up 16%) and Measurement & Analytical (up 20%), solid growth in Discrete (up 9%), and weaker results in the more residential-driven Safety & Productivity (up 3%). Aspen (AZPN) was quite disappointing, though, with 22% growth nevertheless coming in about 15% short of expectations, while Control Systems & Software grew 13% and beat modestly.

Gross margin improved about 80bp year over year (to 47.9%), helping to drive a better than 16% improvement in operating income, a 34% improvement in EBITA (beating by 9%, with margin up 350bp to 23.3%), and a 31% improvement in segment-level income (beating by 9%, with margin up 320bp to 24.6%).

At the segment level, both Intelligent Devices (up 24%, with margin up 280bp to 24.6%) and Control Systems & Software (up 29%, with margin up 350bp to 22%) beat by more than 15%, while Aspen was well short of expectations (missing by more than 41%).

Aspen seems to have been hit by weaker demand in its chemical company end-market, as well as longer sales cycles among its digital grid management customers. I don't believe the business is fundamentally broken, but it will likely keep investors focused on the risk of later-cycle markets like chemicals slowing in the coming quarters.

Process Automation Not A Favored Market For Now

With the sale of the majority of the Climate business to Blackstone and prior smaller deals (like the sale of InSinkErator), the acquisition of a majority stake in Aspen, and the agreement to acquire NATI, Emerson is on its way toward becoming a pure-play on automation and "Industrial 2.0" markets that should continue to grow comfortably above overall industrial production.

Not all automation is the same, though, and Emerson's leverage to process automation is not getting a lot of love at the moment. For starters, there are concerns that capex investments among chemical companies will soften in the coming quarters as businesses digest past capacity expansions and see where supply/demand trends settle out. There are likewise concerns that oil and gas companies have finally learned their lessons about cyclical overspending and will be more disciplined with capex in the future - together these end-markets account for around a third of Emerson's business.

There are growth opportunities in process, tied in large part to energy transition and transformation. Management has pointed to 135GW of potential hydrogen electrolyzer capacity in 2030, with each 1GW of capacity translating into about $40M of addressable automation content, and many continue to expect significant growth in LNG export and import capacity. There is still controversy about these markets, though, including whether the expected investments will materialize, and a lot of this growth is still years off.

Meanwhile, Emerson still needs to convince skeptics that it can gain and hold share in attractive discrete and hybrid automation markets. Emerson has arguably under-appreciated market strength in areas like field measurement devices and final control products, but the market seems to view Emerson as unlikely to meaningfully gain on companies like ABB, Rockwell, and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) when it comes to addressing new/emerging opportunities in markets like food/beverage, life sciences, and semiconductors.

There is also integration risk here with the pending NATI deal. I've discussed the logic of the deal before, and I think NATI will ultimately prove worthwhile for Emerson and its shareholders. I'm less convinced, though, that the deal will meaningfully enhance the company's efforts to penetrate discrete and hybrid automation markets through cross-selling, and I suspect there is at least some concern on the Street that Emerson will pursue further deals to acquire discrete and hybrid automation capabilities and overextend the balance sheet to do so.

The Outlook

Order growth has still been pretty healthy (up 7% in this quarter). While that's not superior to many of its peers, it does at least support current growth expectations for the next 12-18 months.

I'm looking for around 5% like-for-like long-term growth from Emerson, as I do expect the company to leverage opportunities in faster-growing markets like industrial software and energy transition. I'm somewhat less bullish on the opportunities in hybrid and discrete automation, but I do think the Street underestimates the company's opportunities here.

On the margin side, I expect EBITDA margin to improve about two points over the next three years, and I'm looking for long-term free cash flow margins to approach 20% as the company benefits from increased software and control sales within its revenue mix. If achieved, this will drive long-term FCF growth of around 8%.

Discounted cash flow gives me a fair value in the low-$90's, while a margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA approach gets me to the mid-$80's. While automation and industrial software companies can trade at premiums (Rockwell being an example), I think Emerson has to prove its ability to gain share in hybrid and discrete automation markets and expand its addressable markets in industrial software to get that sort of premium.

The Bottom Line

Emerson has already done a lot of heavy lifting to transform the company into a more focused play on growth markets like automation, industrial software, and green/renewable energy. It still remains to be seen whether management can execute on these new opportunities, and growth potential in discrete and hybrid markets is offset by concerns that process markets are better-penetrated and offer less growth going forward.

On balance, I think the shares are still interesting. There are definitely execution risks here, but if and when management can put those concerns to rest, I think Emerson shares can reverse a surprisingly long trend of underperformance compared to many automation and Industrial 2.0 names.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.