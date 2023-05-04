Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ETG: This Globally-Diverse CEF Is Worth Considering For Your Portfolio Today

Summary

  • Investors are in desperate need of income as inflation is rapidly raising the cost of living.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund invests in a portfolio of common and preferred stocks issued by companies all around the world.
  • The ETG fund does not have as much of a focus on dividends as it claims to, but it can still pay out capital gains and provide a solid yield.
  • The fund beat the broad market indices over the past twelve months and appears to be able to cover its distribution.
  • The ETG fund is currently trading at a very attractive valuation.
It is essentially certain that the biggest challenge facing most American households today is inflation. Although it has seemingly come down in recent months, we have still seen the cost of living as measured by the consumer price

In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

