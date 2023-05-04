Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 4:23 PM ETIntrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.75K Followers

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Evan Mapes - Investor Relations

Bob Jornayvaz - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Matt Preston - Chief Financial Officer

Zachary Adams - Vice President, Sales & Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Will Tang - Morgan Stanley

Lucas Beaumont - UBS

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Intrepid Potash Inc. First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the conference over to Evan Mapes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Evan Mapes

Thank you, Julianne. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us to discuss and review Intrepid’s first quarter 2023 results. With me today is Intrepid’s Co-Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO, Bob Jornayvaz and CFO, Matt Preston. Also with me today and available to answer questions during the Q&A session following our prepared remarks is our VP of Sales and Marketing, Zachary Adams.

Please be advised that our remarks today, including answers to your questions include forward-looking statements as defined by US securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These statements are based on the information available to us today and we assume no obligation to update them. These risks and uncertainties are described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC, which are incorporated here by reference.

During today’s call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial and operational measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in yesterday’s press release. Our SEC filings and press releases are available on our website at intrepidpotash.com.

I will now turn the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.