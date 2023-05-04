peshkov

First Majestic Silver: A Shining Comeback Or A Tarnished Future?

This is an update on First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), which I previously covered in a February article titled: "First Majestic Silver's Financial Health is Rapidly Deteriorating." However, since that article was published, First Majestic Silver shares have risen by 14%, outpacing the S&P 500 Index (SP500) by nearly six times.

Was my initial assessment wrong, or is First Majestic Silver Corp. on the path to recovery?

Unfortunately for First Majestic, its recent share price gains look entirely related to the rebound in precious metals prices, and have nothing to do with improvements in its operational or financial performance. And, its latest Q1 earnings report indicates that the company does not have its cash costs under control at one of its major mines. Its financial position is not dire, but it continues to worsen, and a capital raise may be necessary later this year.

Here's a breakdown of First Majestic's latest earnings report and where the stock may be headed next.

First Majestic Silver's Earnings: Worse Than Expected

First Majestic news release

As usual, production was strong for the company. It produced 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces, or 7.6 million ounces silver equivalent, representing a 1% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 6% increase compared to Q1 2022. Not surprisingly, this also led to an increase in quarterly revenues to $157.0 million.

However, like last quarter, that's the best news to speak of. First Majestic continues to be plagued by high cash costs. This quarter saw its costs rise slightly to $20.90 per silver equivalent ounce. Profit margins were extremely tight as AG reported a realized silver equivalent price of $21.98 on each ounce it sold.

Ultimately, the higher cash costs resulted in a small mine operating earnings loss of $6.4 million. Its operating cash flow rose 63% to $21.9 million, but free cash flow still came in negative (-$26.7 million).

These weak earnings negatively impacted its balance sheet, with the company ending the quarter with a total cash balance of $235.9 million, down $40 million from Q4. With ~$200 million in total debt, the company is quickly approaching a negative net cash position.

Jerritt Caynon: A Black Hole

First Majestic news release

As usual, Jerritt Canyon is mostly to blame for First Majestic's struggles.

Remember that First Majestic acquired the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine from Sprott Mining Inc. on April 30, 2021, at a price tag of $470 million (in shares of First Majestic, a highly dilutive move).

The performance at this mine has simply been unacceptable. In Q1, the mine produced only 16,341 ounces of gold, or 1.38 million ounces silver equivalent, at a sky-high AISC of $36.14 per silver ounce (or $3,055 per gold ounce!).

For the full-year 2022, Jerritt Canyon produced gold at an AISC of $2,865oz, and to see AISC actually increase from it is very disappointing. Also, remember that its 2023 guidance calls for costs to fall between $1,733 - $1,842/oz, so it's not on the right track.

This weak performance led to the company's decision to temporarily suspend mining operations, with a new focus on exploration activities. This decision resulted in a $125 million impairment charge on Jerritt Canyon, which is the primary reason for the company's $100 million net loss in Q1.

Excluding Jerritt Canyon, the quarter wasn't nearly as bad. According to the company, its cash costs for the three Mexican operations were $11.85 per silver equivalent ounce and AISC were $15.38 per silver equivalent ounce. So, First Majestic likely would have reported positive earnings if not for its one troubled mine.

First Majestic's Capital Strategy: Head-Scratching

First Majestic is not at any risk of defaulting on its debt obligations, but the company's financial situation is certainly not getting any better here.

It ended the quarter with $235.9 million in cash, but it also has $212 million in debt facilities outstanding. At spot metals prices and assuming it maintains its current operating performance, the company will likely continue burning through its cash position.

Despite First Majestic's negative cash flows, it continues to maintain its capital allocation strategy, which includes paying out a cash dividend to its shareholders. The company has declared a $.0057 per common share dividend for Q1, which is based on paying out 1% of its quarterly net revenues, divided by shares outstanding. This represented a cost of $1.48 million in Q1, and, at present, this results in a small yield of .31%.

Still, it's a pretty head-scratching move to be paying a dividend here when the company's finances are clearly not in good shape, with negative cash flows.

First Majestic Silver: Still A Hard Pass

As the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares may continue to rise if gold and silver prices continue their hot streak.

But, as long as the company owns the Jerritt Canyon mine, it will likely continue to put in weak operational and financial performances each quarter, barring a surprise turnaround.

The bottom line: There are far better opportunities than First Majestic Silver Corp. in the precious metals sector - gold miners (GDX) and silver miners (SIL) producing strong cash flows and growing production from a low-cost asset base. Such picks should outperform First Majestic Silver Corp. over the long-run.