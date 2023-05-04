Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 4:33 PM ETAmbev S.A. (ABEV)
Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jean Jereissati – Chief Executive Officer

Lucas Lira – Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Ferreira – JPMorgan

Camila Azevedo – UBS

Thiago Duarte – BTG Pactual

Carlos Laboy – HSBC

Isabella Simonato – Bank of America

Ben Theurer – Barclays

Gustavo Troyano – Itaú BBA

Operator

Good morning, good afternoon and thank you for waiting. We would like to welcome everyone to Ambev’s First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Today with us we have Mr. Jean Jereissati, CEO for Ambev; and Mr. Lucas Lira, CFO and Investor Relations Officer. As a reminder, a slide presentation is available for downloading on our website, ri.ambev.com.br, as well as through the webcast link of this call. We would like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company’s presentation. After Ambev’s remarks are completed, there will be a Q&A section, where we kindly ask that each participating analyst asks only one question. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-looking statements are being made under the safe harbor of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Ambev’s management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Investors should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Ambev and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

I would also like

