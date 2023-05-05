Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) exploded to the upside after earnings were released pre-market on May 3 and never looked back. Not even the 25-bps increase or Jerome Powell's hawkish speech, which made the market sell-off, could derail OHI as it finished up 9.38% on the day. OHI's management has been nothing but transparent regarding the difficult landscape its operators are navigating and has kept shareholders apprised of restructurings and the financial landscape. There have been articles and comments alluding that OHI will need to cut the dividend, and this continues to remain untrue. I think people need to stop speculating and take management at face value rather than coming to conclusions that are the exact opposite of what is being said. OHI delivered a beat on funds from operations (FFO) and revenue while providing an update on its operations that was upbeat. OHI has already gone ex-dividend, and its upcoming quarterly dividend will be paid on 5/15/23. I have held shares of OHI since the end of 2017. I have been through ups and downs, but the dividend continues to be paid in full. I am more than happy allowing the dividends to compound while OHI works through the current environment, and I ultimately see OHI trading back in the mid-high $30s down the road and not the mid-to-high $20s.

The scenario I had outlined going into Q1 2023 earnings is playing out and OHI is adding to the portfolio

In a prior OHI article (can be read here) I discussed OHI's operator restructurings and its funds available for distribution (FAD) returning to a run rate that exceeds the current dividend in 2023. My thesis was based on OHI's operators seeing increases in occupancy rates, and Medicare rate increases while individual states had implemented Medicaid increases. In Q1, OHI delivered $0.66 of FFO per share, which was a beat of $0.04, revenue of $218.2 million, a beat of $43.06 million, and FAD of $0.60 per share. As anticipated, OHI's FAD of $0.60 is less than the quarterly dividend of $0.67, which puts its dividend payout ratio at 112%. Shareholders who read the earnings reports and conference calls have been kept apprised of this and were told on the Q4 2022 conference call this would occur. On the Q1 2023 conference call, Bob Stephenson (OHI's CFO) didn't provide full-year guidance but delivered a bullish outlook for OHI's FAD. He indicated that OHI would return to a FAD dividend payout ratio of under 100% in Q3 of 2023 and that a normalized FAD dividend payout ratio in the high 80s to low 90s would occur in 2024.

The market obviously welcomed OHI's earnings and forecast with open arms as shares increased by $2.49 or 9.38%. OHI generated $37 million in net income throughout Q1. OHI completed $276 million in new investments YTD, which are expected to generate incremental FAD of approximately $2.8 million in Q2, and $3.4 million of FAD in Q3, which is $0.01 - $0.02 of incremental FAD. OHI acquired six care homes in the U.K., similar to assisted living facilities in the United States, for $26.4 million. OHI entered into a master lease agreement for these facilities with an annual cash yield of 8.0%, with 2.5% annual escalators. In Q2, OHI allocated $219 million in Real Estate and Loan Investments while making a $14 million real estate acquisition. OHI one SNF in West Virginia for $13.8 million and leased it to an existing operator tied to a master lease with initial annual cash yields of 9.5% and 2.5% annual escalators. OHI also loaned $104.6 million to the same operator to purchase 13 additional West Virginia SNFs at a 12% rate. OHI also acquired one SNF in West Virginia for $13.8 million and leased it to an existing operator tied to a master lease with an annual cash yield of 10%, with 2.5% annual escalators.

In addition to OHI specializing in SNFs and assisted living facilities, I am a huge fan of their lease structure. Triple net leases are by far my favorite in the REIT space, as the tenant is responsible for all property expenses, including the real estate taxes. OHI specializes in long-term triple net leases and has 97%+ of its revenue tied to master leases. The cherry on top is that 95% of revenue is tied to fixed-rate escalators at a 2.3% weighted average. OHI's operators are on the hook for the rent obligations to OHI, then all property expenses, and OHI gets a 2.3% raise each year on 95% of their revenue. This is why I love investing in REITs that have predominantly triple-net leases.

Progress is being made on the restructuring

OHI continues to make progress on its restructurings. In Q1, OHI continued to work with a number of operators, including LaVie, Maplewood, Healthcare Homes, Agemo, and others. OHI agreed to defer $19.1 million of LaVie's contractual rent from Jan 2023 to May 2023. LaVie is making payments, and OHI recorded $7.4 million in rent from LaVie in Q1. OHI is continuing to work with LaVie and sees any additional restructuring activity to be concluded in the next several months.

OHI had previously amended its master lease with Maplewood. During Q1, OHI recorded $17.3 million in rent and $1.5 million of interest income related to the December 2022 interest that was paid in arrears. OHI had increased the capacity of the loan from $250.5 million to $320.0 million in the previous restructuring, and OHI will not record any additional interest income on the loan during 2023. OHI has paid Maplewood a $12.5 million option termination fee that can be recouped if the portfolio of assets is sold.

OHI had allowed Healthcare Homes to defer $6.7 million of contractual rent from January 2023 through April 2023. They utilized the entire deferral and resumed their entire contractual payment obligations in May of 2023.

Agemo and OHI restructured their agreement which reduced their annual base rent and interest to $27.9 million, commensurate with 22 facilities sold in 2022. Agemo had deferred their rent and interest payments until April of 2023. OHI has confirmed that Agemo resumed its rent and interest obligations during Q2 and is upholding the agreed-upon restructuring terms.

The dividend continues to be paid, and there has been no discussion around a reduction

For many, including myself, OHI has been an income play. Much of my investment thesis has revolved around the relevancy and need for OHI's portfolio several decades into the future as baby boomers continue to age. Since its inception, OHI has paid $36.03 in dividends from 2003 thru 2022, and in the next two weeks, it will pay its second dividend in 2023, bringing this number to $37.37. OHI has projected several times that they will pay the $2.68 dividend in full throughout 2023. On the most conference call, OHI's CFO stated that OHI's FAD dividend payout ratio would be under 100% in Q3 of 2023. In addition, a normalized FAD dividend payout ratio in the high 80s to low 90s would occur in 2024.

I haven't seen any evidence not to take management at face value. My dividends continue to get paid, and management has kept shareholders apprised of the financial situation. OHI's management hasn't discussed a dividend reduction, to my recollection of reading all the earnings reports and conference call transcripts. The CFO's commentary is promising because in 2024, if OHI gets back to around a 90% FAD distribution level, this could cause OHI to start small annual dividend increases again. While the dividend has flatlined, it is still yielding around 9%. I am more than happy to sit back and collect the dividends, while there could be prospects for increases down the road.

Conclusion

I am still bullish on OHI, and the market was very receptive to earnings and their outlook. OHI has been a dividend powerhouse, and while it's no longer a dividend growth company, the yield far exceeds many REITs. Management has done an excellent job at being transparent and keeping shareholders updated on its financial status, operator hardships, and restructurings. I see a need for its facilities for decades to come and believe this management team will continue to navigate the remaining challenges as we're three years into the pandemic. I do believe OHI will trade in the mid to high $30's again, if not the $40s. I also believe that OHI could start raising the dividend again in 2024 or 2025 as long as their projections play out. If you're a long-term investor, I believe that OHI is an opportunity to generate large yields while benefiting from capital appreciation in the future.