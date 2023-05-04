Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

ArrowMark Financial Corp: Can You BANX On This Yield?

May 04, 2023 6:04 PM ETArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX)
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BANX is a rather unique closed-end fund, investing heavily in regulatory capital relief securities.
  • Given this exposure, one might be concerned about this fund due to financial exposure.
  • However, the latest NAV estimate at the end of March 2022 showed that it barely budged.
Investment And Finance Concept - Yellow Down Arrows Over Blue Financial Graph Background

MicroStockHub

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. A version of this article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 3rd, 2023.

ArrowMark Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) is a unique closed-end fund. They have exposure

BANX Performance Since Prior Update

BANX Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

BANX Annualized Returns

BANX Annualized Returns (BANX Fact Sheet)

BANX Fact Sheet

BANX Fact Sheet (ArrowMark Financial)

BANX Price

BANX Price (Seeking Alpha)

BANX Annual Report

BANX Annual Report (ArrowMark Financial)

BANX Distribution History

BANX Distribution History (BANX Investor Presentation)

BANX Portfolio Breakdown

BANX Portfolio Breakdown (BANX Fact Sheet)

BANX Holdings Securities Level

BANX Holdings Securities Level (BANX Annual Report)

Sample of BANX Holdings

Sample of BANX Holdings (BANX Annual Report)

BANX Gains/Losses Unrealized/Realized

BANX Gains/Losses Unrealized/Realized (BANX Annual Report)

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.84K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BANX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

