Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 5:24 PM ETEarthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.75K Followers

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Clay Jeansonne - Director, IR

Robert Anderson - CEO, President

Steven Collins - EVP & COO

Mark Lumpkin - EVP & CFO

Scott Thelander - Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities

Subhasish Chandra - Benchmark

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Jordan Stewart - Golden Tree

Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Earthstone Energy's Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Joining us today from Earthstone are Robert Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Lumpkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Steve Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Scott Thelander, Vice President of Finance.

I'll turn the call to Clay Jeansonne, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Clay Jeansonne

Thank you, and welcome to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Although management believes these statements are based on reasonable expectations, they can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and the first quarter of 2023 earnings announcement. This document can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.earthstoneenergy.com. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially.

This conference call also includes

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.