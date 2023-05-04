Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Sempra Energy (SRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 5:32 PM ETSempra Energy (SRE), SREA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.75K Followers

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Glen Donovan - VP, IR

Jeffrey Martin - Chairman, President & CEO

Trevor Mihalik - CFO & EVP

Justin Bird - CEO

Kevin Sagara - EVP & Group President, California Utilities

Conference Call Participants

Shahriar Pourreza - Guggenheim Securities

Steven Fleishman - Wolfe Research

Julien Dumoulin-Smith - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Durgesh Chopra - Evercore ISI

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Sempra's First Quarter Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn it over to Glen Donovan. Please go ahead.

Glen Donovan

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Sempra's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. A live webcast of this teleconference and slide presentation are available on our website under the Investors section.

Here in San Diego, we have several members of our management team with us today, including: Jeff Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Trevor Mihalik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Kevin Sagara, Executive Vice President and Group President; Justin Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Sempra Infrastructure; Allen Nye, Chief Executive Officer of Oncor; Peter Wall, Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; and other members of our senior management team.

Before starting, I'd like to remind everyone that we'll be discussing forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement we make today. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC.

Earnings per share amounts in our presentation are shown on a diluted basis. And we'll be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.