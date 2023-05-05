Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

3 Altcoins To Consider In 2023

May 05, 2023 8:00 AM ETGMX-USD, IMX-USD, RPL-USD, BTC-USD
Summary

  • Jason Appel and I believe that Bitcoin may be in a new bullish cycle, and if it is, altcoins are likely to follow. But we must still evaluate each altcoin.
  • I consider altcoins risky assets, but many will rally with Bitcoin.
  • I am highlighting three altcoins you might consider as long as Bitcoin remains bullish: ImmutableX, GMX, and Rocketpool.
The most recent articles that Jason and I released discussed the possibility that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) will behave bullishly for the remainder of 2023. But we do not foresee the price action in Bitcoin as clean. If Bitcoin makes

Bitcoin, Daily Chart

Bitcoin, Daily Chart (Created in Motivewave)

IMX Daily Chart

IMX Daily Chart (Tradingview)

GMX Daily Chart

GMX Daily Chart (Tradingview)

RPL Daily Chart

RPL Daily Chart (Tradingview)

