Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Qualcomm Q2 Earnings: Long-Term Potential Outweighs Short-Term Challenges

May 04, 2023 6:48 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)AAPL, SSNLF
Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
935 Followers

Summary

  • The long-term outlook for Qualcomm Incorporated still looks excellent, driven by its strong competitive position and exposure to fast-growing industries in IoT and Automotive. The recently reported Q2 earnings delivered a mixed bag which caused a 6% fall in the share price in the following trading session.
  • Qualcomm is significantly impacted by the economic slowdown, with several of its end markets struggling with falling demand and high inventory levels.
  • Guidance from management was even worse, with Qualcomm guiding for accelerating weakness for at least the next couple of quarters.
  • While the near-term outlook is challenging, I remain bullish on Qualcomm in the long term and believe the current depressed valuation offers a great opportunity.
  • I lower my target price on Qualcomm Incorporated after lowering my EPS estimates for FY24, yet I maintain my buy rating as there is still 50% upside from current price levels.

Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

Investment thesis

I maintain my buy rating on QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and update my revenue and EPS estimates following the company's fiscal Q2 2023 results, which were in line with previous guidance and that of

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

YoY change by segment (Qualcomm)

Afbeelding met grafiek Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Revenue by segment Q2 (Qualcomm)

Afbeelding met tafel Automatisch gegenereerde beschrijving

Own estimates

This article was written by

Daan Rijnberk profile picture
Daan Rijnberk
935 Followers
Long-term oriented investor focused on finding the best investment opportunities on both European and US stock markets. I discuss a wide range of companies and industries including both growth and value to ensure a well-diversified portfolio. My focus will not be on quick gains, but on long-term financial growth. My strategy is to buy-and-hold for as long as my investment thesis is intact. Therefore, I try to update each investment idea/stock every 3-6 months to keep my rating and thesis up-to-date. These articles are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.(Most of my articles are a short version of a larger, in-depth (industry) research report which I write on clients' request or for personal use. For any specific requests, feel free to contact me through a personal message)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.