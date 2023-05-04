Dimensions

Last month, we published a bullish article on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) with the thesis that this is an attractively valued and well positioned class-A mall REIT poised to generate attractive returns to investors. Following Q1 earnings, our thesis remains firmly intact.

Q1 Earnings: Good Enough

In our view, the recent financial results for Q1, while coming in above management's plan, fell short of impressing the market, as the FFO (Funds from Operations) of $2.74 was below the consensus estimate of $2.81. However, we believe that the first quarter usually experiences normal retailer seasonality, and the subsequent quarters should see a healthy seasonal improvement.

Despite the slight FFO miss, we're encouraged by SPG's move to raise their 2023 FFO per share guidance to a range of $11.80 to $11.95, up from the previous guidance of $11.70 to $11.95. This guidance brackets consensus estimates of $11.93. While some may want a bigger raise, we take the "glass half full" view and believe the guidance signals management's confidence in the company's future performance, while leaving room for further increases in guidance as the year progresses, particularly since management noted no material pullback from new store opening and renewal activity due to macro concerns.

SPG's revised 2023 guidance now anticipates over 3% domestic property NOI (Net Operating Income) growth, up from their previous projection of at least 2%. An uptick in sales is cited as the primary driver for this growth, and we expect this positive trend to continue. The company's occupancy and base minimum rent per square foot results for its malls, premium outlets, and The Mills properties were roughly in-line with our estimates.

Taubman Realty Group, which Simon recently acquired, reported that its 20 U.S. properties experienced a decline in occupancy from 94.5% to 93.3%, but the increase in base minimum rent per sqft from $61.76 to $62.29 highlights the company's ability to capitalize on rent opportunities. In terms of NOI growth, there was a decline in domestic property growth at SPG's share (excluding international) to 4.0% YoY (year-over-year), down from 5.8% YoY in the previous quarter. The total portfolio NOI growth (at constant currency) at SPG's share, including both domestic and international properties, also dropped to 3.9% YoY from 6.3%.

We maintain a positive outlook for SPG, despite the FFO coming in below consensus estimates. With Q1 results above management's plan, the expected seasonal improvement, and the increased guidance for 2023, we believe SPG is poised for growth.

Valuation

In our assessment of Simon Property Group's financial performance, we note the significant hurdles the company faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the firm's revenue had been growing at a moderate 2% per annum between 2017 and 2019. However, 2020 saw a drastic 20% drop in revenue, plummeting to $4.6 billion, mainly due to store closures and stay-at-home orders.

Fortunately, as lockdown measures eased and economic activities resumed in 2021, revenue bounced back by 11%, reaching $5.1 billion, although still shy of the 2019 figure of $5.8 billion. In 2022, revenue growth was more conservative at 3.4%, totaling $5.3 billion. The outlook for 2023 is less promising, with an anticipated 3% revenue decrease to $5.1 billion.

This projected decline for 2023 may mask the company's underlying resilience, as it is primarily driven by fluctuations in non-core items such as earnings from joint ventures, accounting adjustments, and other income. Conversely, the core business appears poised for robust growth, with minimum rent forecasted to rise by 8.1% in 2023 and management fees and other sources projected to grow by 4%.

The company's funds from operations (FFO) took a significant hit in 2020, dropping 24.3% to $9.11, which is noteworthy given the extensive store closures. FFO rebounded in 2021, growing by 31% to $11.94, and remained relatively stable in 2022, with a similar trend expected for 2023. Net debt has stayed consistent at around $24-$25 billion.

Simon Property Group is presently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.8, near the lower end of its five-year range. Considering the company's prime locations, appealing valuation multiple, and a highly competitive dividend yield of 6.6%, we contend that the stock is an attractive investment opportunity.

Conclusion

Despite the Q1 FFO coming in below consensus estimates, we remain bullish on Simon Property Group and maintain our Buy rating. The Q1 results exceeded management's plan, and we anticipate a healthy seasonal improvement in the coming quarters. The increased guidance for 2023 further strengthens our conviction in the company's growth prospects.

Simon Property Group is currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8, which is towards the lower end of its five-year range. Given the company's premium locations, attractive valuation multiple, and a competitive dividend yield of 6.6%, we believe the stock represents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking both capital appreciation and income generation.