Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hudson Technologies: The AIM Act Tailwind Will Continue

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
312 Followers

Summary

  • Hudson is well positioned to benefit from the legislative tailwind and has seen its revenue growth boosted in the past year or so.
  • The company took the chance to strengthen its financials on all fronts, including margin, cost and expenses and debt.
  • Further EPA rulemaking will provide clearer picture for further growth in the space that Hudson can take advantage of.

The researcher opens the storage box that keeps the sample in -80C refrigerator. To finds samples of protein used for the further experiment for biochemical laboratory.

Panupat Ratanawechtrakul/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) has seen a strong boost to its growth in 2022 following the passage of AIM Act in 2020 and its finalizing in 2021. The tailwind has really just begun for the company as a larger

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
312 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.