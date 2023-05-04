Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: Strong Balance Sheet And Growth Heavily Undervalued

Ravi Natarajan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is a Canadian bank with a footprint in the US and operating across retail, commercial, and investment banking among other financial services.

The bank has recorded record TTM revenues of $28.33bn alongside a TTM net income of $3.59bn, with net income down from the past year due to margin compression from, primarily, mortgage activities.

Introduction

CIBC is driving their value proposition forward with a trio of strategic investments; High-Growth, High-Touch Segments, which provide consumers direct access to the brand; Digitization, increasing consumer capture with reduced costs; and Future Differentiators, products which provide a distinct identity for CIBC.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Paired with CIBC's financial objectives, which target earnings growth, ROE, operating leverage, and the dividend payout ratio, and the firm is committed to long-term operational success with superior whole business integration.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Valuation & Financials

General Overview

In 1Y price action, CIBC (-26.47%) trails both the broader market (SPY: -1.05%) as well as the SPDR Financial Services ETF, (XLF: -7.35%).

CIBC (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

This reflects the perception of the dependency of Canadian banks on mortgage demand. While CIBC has seen a level of margin compression, it does not warrant a decline by >25%, since margins have fluctuated at these levels in the recent years.

CIBC's activities, which have largely sidestepped interest and bank crises on a revenue basis, are segmented into the following; in Q1 of 2023, Capital Markets have generated 33% of net income, Canadian Personal & Business Banking have generated 31%, US Commercial & Wealth accounted for 11%, and Canadian Commercial and Wealth accounted for 25%.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Comparable Companies

As a member of Canada's 'Big 5' universal banks, CIBC's competitors generally consist of the other four members; RBC (RY) is the largest Canadian bank by market capitalization; BMO (BMO) has the largest presence in capital markets; TD Bank (TD) maintains the largest American footprint; and Scotiabank (BNS) has a significant impression in the Latin American banking landscape.

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, in terms of price performance, returns, revenue growth, and dividend information, CIBC largely reflects the trends occurring with the rest of its Big 5 peers.

That said, on a multiples basis, CIBC maintains the lowest forward or TTM P/E ratio, P/S, and P/B, all without sustaining the same level of debt as, say, Scotiabank is. This corroborates my thesis that CIBC is materially underpriced, even on a purely financial basis.

When incorporating operational strengths, particularly in attracting consumers and growing scale, the company becomes all the more attractive.

Valuation

My discounted cash flow further manifests this theme; according to my model, CIBC is undervalued by 45%, with its fair value at $74.56, up from its current market price of $40.80.

Estimated over 5 years, the model is designed without perpetual growth and assumes a discount rate of 8%, in line with the lower cost of capital of a low-debt cap structure. Additionally, I estimated ~2% net margin growth, with margins of ~25%, which is actually conservative considering a net margin of ~27% pre-interest rate hikes.

The primary growth drivers I see going into the next 5 years are interest revenues induced by greater scale, in addition to non-interest revenue driven by consumers engaged with card or brokerage products, attracting through deals such as with Costco (COST) or digitalization efforts.

AlphaSpread

AlphaSpread's relative valuation tool supports my theory on undervaluation, with the tool calculating that the company is undervalued by 22%, with a fair price of $52.19.

Averaging the two prices out, CIBC's fair value comes out to $63.38, or an undervaluation of 33.5%.

Fortress Balance Sheet & Scale Growth Drive Value

Rejecting market sentiment and sustaining long-term value for investors, CIBC maintains a very strong balance sheet, which should assuage investors worried about banking contagion. The company maintains a Basel III CET1 Ratio of 11.6, meaning the core capital of CIBC's organization remains solid. This is alongside a liquidity coverage ratio of 134%, a rise from last year's 124% and indicating continued fiscal reliability.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

On a more granular level, CIBC commits to portfolio diversification at every level, both for risk mitigation, to provide an entry point to new consumers, and to generally support expansion. For instance, CIBC's loan mix, while 62% consumer, was able to withstand macro headwinds due to strength in Business & Government lending.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Or, when assessing the company's funding mix, CIBC reduced dependency on deposits- only accounting for 56% of funding sources- with a combination of bonds, derivative products, repurchase agreements, etc. alongside a strong foreign exchange mix, carrying significant euro, Swiss franc, and pound reserves with CAD and USD.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Now that I've demonstrated risk-aversion and balance sheet strength, CIBC additionally sustains a bullish capital deployment strategy; the firm takes a tiered approach, with investments in organic growth (i.e., CostCo Credit Card) coming first alongside dividend payouts. Opportunities for share buybacks and inorganic growth and share buybacks are also strategically investigated when fiscally appropriate.

CIBC Q1 Presentation

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts largely agree with my bullish outlook on CIBC's stock, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 16.51% to a price of $47.51.

TradingView

However, some analysts project that CIBC may reach a minimum value of $35.24, a 13.58% decline. This is likely due to fears of bank collapse contagion, especially in light of First Republic Bank's recent collapse.

Though, due to CIBC's extremely strong financial status, I believe the risk of financial contagion to the firm are negligible at worst.

Risks & Challenges

Continued Interest Stressors

As lending volumes continue to be hampered by an increasing cost of debt, CIBC may experience material declines in revenues and margins. Although the firm has invested in non-interest revenues (i.e., cards, brokerage, etc.), a vast majority of the company's revenue portfolio would be impacted- directly or indirectly.

Bank Contagion

Although, as aforementioned, I believe CIBC itself has a fortress balance sheet which prevents bank contagion from spreading to the company, the bank collapses of SVB and First Republic can cause a material credit crunch and impact other banks with which CIBC has a relationship. This can reduce CIBC's profitability and threaten its stability.

Failure to Execute Upon Margin Expansion

Margin compression has been a theme with CIBC in the past few years, as interest rates have increased, CIBC's real estate heavy portfolio, demonstrating an inverse convexity with rates, has declined. While CIBC has been able to maintain revenues, a failure to realized increased margins going forward may sour investor attitudes towards the company.

Conclusion

In the short term, I believe CIBC trades at a heavily discounted value, and I expect a reversion to the mean.

In the long term, CIBC's fortress balance sheet and principled capital deployment are highly bullish signs.