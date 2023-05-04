Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce: Strong Balance Sheet And Growth Heavily Undervalued
Summary
- Over the past year, CIBC has experienced negative share price action (-26.68%) relative to both the market (-1.18%) and the banking ETF, XLF (-7.61%).
- This reflects a broader decline in mortgage and loan demand as interest rates continue to squeeze retail and commercial banking in addition to wider fears of banking crises.
- In spite of this, CIBC has successfully maintained a 20% profit margin through 2022, with a net income of $4.56bn alongside TTM free cash flow of $17.22bn.
- CIBC's ventures in digitization, direct financial services, and non-interest-generating activities have further buoyed the company's financial prospects.
- As such, I believe CIBC's 1Y price decline is an overreaction by the market and fails to capture the firm's real situation, leading me to rate CIBC a 'strong buy'.
The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) is a Canadian bank with a footprint in the US and operating across retail, commercial, and investment banking among other financial services.
The bank has recorded record TTM revenues of $28.33bn alongside a TTM net income of $3.59bn, with net income down from the past year due to margin compression from, primarily, mortgage activities.
Introduction
CIBC is driving their value proposition forward with a trio of strategic investments; High-Growth, High-Touch Segments, which provide consumers direct access to the brand; Digitization, increasing consumer capture with reduced costs; and Future Differentiators, products which provide a distinct identity for CIBC.
Paired with CIBC's financial objectives, which target earnings growth, ROE, operating leverage, and the dividend payout ratio, and the firm is committed to long-term operational success with superior whole business integration.
Valuation & Financials
General Overview
In 1Y price action, CIBC (-26.47%) trails both the broader market (SPY: -1.05%) as well as the SPDR Financial Services ETF, (XLF: -7.35%).
This reflects the perception of the dependency of Canadian banks on mortgage demand. While CIBC has seen a level of margin compression, it does not warrant a decline by >25%, since margins have fluctuated at these levels in the recent years.
CIBC's activities, which have largely sidestepped interest and bank crises on a revenue basis, are segmented into the following; in Q1 of 2023, Capital Markets have generated 33% of net income, Canadian Personal & Business Banking have generated 31%, US Commercial & Wealth accounted for 11%, and Canadian Commercial and Wealth accounted for 25%.
Comparable Companies
As a member of Canada's 'Big 5' universal banks, CIBC's competitors generally consist of the other four members; RBC (RY) is the largest Canadian bank by market capitalization; BMO (BMO) has the largest presence in capital markets; TD Bank (TD) maintains the largest American footprint; and Scotiabank (BNS) has a significant impression in the Latin American banking landscape.
As demonstrated above, in terms of price performance, returns, revenue growth, and dividend information, CIBC largely reflects the trends occurring with the rest of its Big 5 peers.
That said, on a multiples basis, CIBC maintains the lowest forward or TTM P/E ratio, P/S, and P/B, all without sustaining the same level of debt as, say, Scotiabank is. This corroborates my thesis that CIBC is materially underpriced, even on a purely financial basis.
When incorporating operational strengths, particularly in attracting consumers and growing scale, the company becomes all the more attractive.
Valuation
My discounted cash flow further manifests this theme; according to my model, CIBC is undervalued by 45%, with its fair value at $74.56, up from its current market price of $40.80.
Estimated over 5 years, the model is designed without perpetual growth and assumes a discount rate of 8%, in line with the lower cost of capital of a low-debt cap structure. Additionally, I estimated ~2% net margin growth, with margins of ~25%, which is actually conservative considering a net margin of ~27% pre-interest rate hikes.
The primary growth drivers I see going into the next 5 years are interest revenues induced by greater scale, in addition to non-interest revenue driven by consumers engaged with card or brokerage products, attracting through deals such as with Costco (COST) or digitalization efforts.
AlphaSpread's relative valuation tool supports my theory on undervaluation, with the tool calculating that the company is undervalued by 22%, with a fair price of $52.19.
Averaging the two prices out, CIBC's fair value comes out to $63.38, or an undervaluation of 33.5%.
Fortress Balance Sheet & Scale Growth Drive Value
Rejecting market sentiment and sustaining long-term value for investors, CIBC maintains a very strong balance sheet, which should assuage investors worried about banking contagion. The company maintains a Basel III CET1 Ratio of 11.6, meaning the core capital of CIBC's organization remains solid. This is alongside a liquidity coverage ratio of 134%, a rise from last year's 124% and indicating continued fiscal reliability.
On a more granular level, CIBC commits to portfolio diversification at every level, both for risk mitigation, to provide an entry point to new consumers, and to generally support expansion. For instance, CIBC's loan mix, while 62% consumer, was able to withstand macro headwinds due to strength in Business & Government lending.
Or, when assessing the company's funding mix, CIBC reduced dependency on deposits- only accounting for 56% of funding sources- with a combination of bonds, derivative products, repurchase agreements, etc. alongside a strong foreign exchange mix, carrying significant euro, Swiss franc, and pound reserves with CAD and USD.
Now that I've demonstrated risk-aversion and balance sheet strength, CIBC additionally sustains a bullish capital deployment strategy; the firm takes a tiered approach, with investments in organic growth (i.e., CostCo Credit Card) coming first alongside dividend payouts. Opportunities for share buybacks and inorganic growth and share buybacks are also strategically investigated when fiscally appropriate.
Wall Street Consensus
Analysts largely agree with my bullish outlook on CIBC's stock, estimating an average 1Y price increase of 16.51% to a price of $47.51.
However, some analysts project that CIBC may reach a minimum value of $35.24, a 13.58% decline. This is likely due to fears of bank collapse contagion, especially in light of First Republic Bank's recent collapse.
Though, due to CIBC's extremely strong financial status, I believe the risk of financial contagion to the firm are negligible at worst.
Risks & Challenges
Continued Interest Stressors
As lending volumes continue to be hampered by an increasing cost of debt, CIBC may experience material declines in revenues and margins. Although the firm has invested in non-interest revenues (i.e., cards, brokerage, etc.), a vast majority of the company's revenue portfolio would be impacted- directly or indirectly.
Bank Contagion
Although, as aforementioned, I believe CIBC itself has a fortress balance sheet which prevents bank contagion from spreading to the company, the bank collapses of SVB and First Republic can cause a material credit crunch and impact other banks with which CIBC has a relationship. This can reduce CIBC's profitability and threaten its stability.
Failure to Execute Upon Margin Expansion
Margin compression has been a theme with CIBC in the past few years, as interest rates have increased, CIBC's real estate heavy portfolio, demonstrating an inverse convexity with rates, has declined. While CIBC has been able to maintain revenues, a failure to realized increased margins going forward may sour investor attitudes towards the company.
Conclusion
In the short term, I believe CIBC trades at a heavily discounted value, and I expect a reversion to the mean.
In the long term, CIBC's fortress balance sheet and principled capital deployment are highly bullish signs.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.