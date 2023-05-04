Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 6:16 PM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)
Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 ET

Company Participants

John Damian - SVP, Corporate Development and IR

Rick Thornberry - CEO

Rob Quigley - Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Derek Brummer - President of Radian Mortgage

Conference Call Participants

Bose George - KBW

Mark DeVries - Barclays

Douglas Harter - Credit Suisse

Eric Hagen - BTIG

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2023 Radian Group Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, John Damian, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Damian

Thank you, and welcome to Radian's First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Our press release, which contains Radian's financial results for the quarter, was issued yesterday evening and is posted to the Investors section of our website at www.radian.com. This press release includes certain non-GAAP measures that may be discussed during today's call, including adjusted pretax operating income, adjusted diluted net operating income per share and adjusted net operating return on equity.

In addition, specifically for our Homegenius segment, other non-GAAP measures in our press release that may be discussed today include adjusted gross profit and adjusted pretax operating income or loss before allocated corporate operating expenses. A complete description of all of our non-GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit F, and reconciliations of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures may be found in press release Exhibit G. These exhibits are on the Investors section of our website.

Today, you will hear from Rick Thornberry, Radian's Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Quigley, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Also

