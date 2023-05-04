Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vaalco Energy: Not So Fast

May 04, 2023 7:43 PM ETVAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY)2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Vaalco Energy, Inc. annual report was delayed for a few days.  This points to underestimating the resources needed by accounting.
  • The negative net debt position should minimize any market concerns about late reporting.
  • If Vaalco Energy, Inc. management wants to make more acquisitions, then the accounting side needs some attention so this does not happen in the future.
  • The Vaalco Energy, Inc. addition of TransGlobe Energy adds some predictability and cash flow to the very erratic offshore business.
  • If Vaalco Energy, Inc. management can make the combined company work as it should, the stock price valuation should be considerably higher.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) recently completed a merger with TransGlobe Energy (TGA). But one minor detail was "assumed" that is now coming undone. Recently, management filed a notification that the annual report would be

Vaalco Negative Net Debt Structure And Dividend And Stock Repurchase Progress

Vaalco Negative Net Debt Structure And Dividend And Stock Repurchase Progress (Vaalco Fiscal Year 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Gabon Prospects

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Gabon Prospects (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Egyptian Eastern Desert Opportunities

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Egyptian Eastern Desert Opportunities (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation March 2023)

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Canadian Opportunities

Vaalco Energy Summary Of Canadian Opportunities (Vaalco Energy Corporate Presentation March 2023)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Vaalco Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first, and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.45K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.