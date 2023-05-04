Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 7:06 PM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Kinarney - Vice President of Investor Relations

Mary Anne Heino - Chief Executive Officer

Paul Blanchfield - President

Bob Marshall - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Securities

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Roanna Ruiz - SVB Securities

Matt Taylor - Jefferies

Yuan Zhi - B. Riley

Justin Walsh - Jones Trading

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Dave Turkaly - JMP

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to the Lantheus First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. This is your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded for replay purposes. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for at least 30 days.

I'll now turn the call over to your host for today, Mark Kinarney, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mark?

Mark Kinarney

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Lantheus' first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are Mary Anne Heino, our CEO; Paul Blanchfield, our President and Bob Marshall, our Chief Financial Officer.

Mary Anne will begin the call with introductory remarks and then turn the call over to Paul to provide a strategic and operational update. Bob will cover our financial results and provide updated guidance. Mary Anne will provide closing remarks and then we will open the call for Q&A.

This morning, we issued a press release, which was furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission under Form 8-K reporting our first quarter 2023 results. You can find the release and today's slide presentation in the Investors section of our website at lantheus.com.

I would

